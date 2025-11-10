Delhi Red Fort Blast: Lucknow & Mumbai On Red Alert; Security Tightened Across Uttar Pradesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A high alert has been issued across Uttar Pradesh following the powerful blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, while Lucknow has been placed under red alert. Authorities have intensified checking and security across key and crowded areas of the state capital. Lucknow Commissioner Amarendra Sengar said that all major markets, public transport hubs, and busy crossings are under close surveillance as security has been stepped up. Meanwhile, red alert has been issued for Mumabi and Kolkata. The alert follows a deadly explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, which triggered panic and heavy deployment of emergency teams.

Explosion Near Red Fort; Forensic Team At The Spot

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, “Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time.”

The Deputy Chief Fire Officer, A.K. Malik, said the fire services responded immediately. “We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot,” he stated.

Security Tightened Across Delhi

Teams from the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting a detailed probe. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the vehicle’s movement and determine whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate.

Senior officials confirmed that bomb disposal units have also been deployed to rule out secondary devices. The Red Fort zone and adjoining roads remain sealed. Security has also been tightened across Delhi, with the Home Ministry receiving regular updates on the situation.