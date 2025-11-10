Delhi Red Fort Blast: CM Rekha Gupta Expresses Condolences, Appeals For Peace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the car explosion near the Red Fort, describing the incident as extremely distressing and alarming. She extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

The CM said that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected. She confirmed that teams from Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation.

CM Gupta also urged residents of Delhi to avoid rumours and maintain calm, advising them to rely only on official updates from the police and administration.

8 Dead, Several Injured

Officials said several casualties have been rushed to LNJP Hospital following the explosion. “Multiple injured have been brought in due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station,” sources told ANI. Police have placed the area on high alert as investigations continue into the cause and nature of the explosion.

According to the Fire Department, the call was received regarding an explosion in a car parked near the metro gate. “A car caught fire, followed by a blast that damaged three to four other vehicles. A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot,” officials said. Efforts are underway to control the situation and prevent further flare-ups.