Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Red Fort Blast: CM Rekha Gupta Expresses Condolences, Appeals For Peace

Delhi Red Fort Blast: CM Rekha Gupta Expresses Condolences, Appeals For Peace

Police have placed the area on high alert as investigations continue into the cause and nature of the explosion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the car explosion near the Red Fort, describing the incident as extremely distressing and alarming. She extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

The CM said that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected. She confirmed that teams from Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation.

CM Gupta also urged residents of Delhi to avoid rumours and maintain calm, advising them to rely only on official updates from the police and administration.

8 Dead, Several Injured

Officials said several casualties have been rushed to LNJP Hospital following the explosion. “Multiple injured have been brought in due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station,” sources told ANI. Police have placed the area on high alert as investigations continue into the cause and nature of the explosion.

According to the Fire Department, the call was received regarding an explosion in a car parked near the metro gate. “A car caught fire, followed by a blast that damaged three to four other vehicles. A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot,” officials said. Efforts are underway to control the situation and prevent further flare-ups.

Also read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 10:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live DELHI NEWS Delhi Blast Delhi Blast News Red Fort Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Cities
'Extremely Heartbreaking': Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Oppn React To Delhi Blast
'Extremely Heartbreaking': Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Oppn React To Delhi Blast
News
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
States
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget