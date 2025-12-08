OnePlus Pad Go 2 In For Review: First Impressions Of The New Budget Kid On The Block

OnePlus Pad Go 2: OnePlus has a new budget-friendly tablet in the ring, and it’s called the OnePlus Pad Go 2. Officially launching on December 17, it lands as the successor to the popular Pad Go and brings a surprisingly premium list of upgrades, even before the price has been revealed.

The unit I’m testing is the top-end 8GB + 256GB Shadow Black variant with Wi-Fi + LTE, and straight out of the box, it feels more polished than expected.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Display: Bright, Sharp, Built For Landscape

Let’s start with the design choice that immediately stood out: this tablet wants to live in landscape mode. The front camera is centred horizontally, which feels far more natural for video calls and long-form use, especially if you pair it with a keyboard. A small detail, yes, but one that makes a big ergonomic difference.

The 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD panel delivers 284 PPI, supports Dolby Vision, and goes up to 900 nits peak brightness (HBM). Under bright office lights, visibility was perfectly fine. It also covers 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and carries TÜV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification, which should help with long work or bingeing sessions. The 88.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio helps keep the focus where it belongs, on content.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Design & Build: Minimal, Matte, Practical

The Shadow Black finish on the back has a classy, matte texture that feels premium in hand, no cheap glossy plastic here. Available also in Lavender Drift, the design language feels restrained in a good way, and the tablet doesn’t look “budget”.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Performance & Hardware: Promising On Paper

Inside, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 runs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset (4nm), paired with Open Canvas software. It’s too early to comment on real-world performance, but navigating the interface so far has been smooth. The tablet also supports the OnePlus Stylo, which could make it appealing for note-takers or casual creatives.

5G is available, but only on the Shadow Black variant, marking the first time OnePlus has enabled cellular connectivity on a Pad Go model.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Battery: Built For Endurance

There’s a 10,050mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. OnePlus claims up to 15 hours of video playback, 53 hours of music, or 60 days of standby. It even supports wired reverse charging, which could come in handy during travel or emergencies.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Box Contents: Thankfully Not Minimalist

Inside the box, you get a SuperVOOC charger, USB-C cable, SIM tool (for LTE models), and the usual paperwork, a relief in an era where chargers are becoming an endangered species.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Cameras: Early Signs Look Good

A quick test of the cameras showed reasonably sharp results. This isn’t aiming to replace a phone camera, but for video calls and document scanning, it seems well-equipped.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Early Verdict?

Too early for one. But first impressions? OnePlus seems to have refined the formula: better display, bigger ecosystem support, cleaner design, and optional cellular, all while keeping the budget buyer in sight.

If the pricing lands close to the earlier OnePlus Pad Go, which started at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant, this could be one of the most compelling budget tablets of the year.

Stay tuned to ABP Live for the full review.