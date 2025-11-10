Delhi Blast: PM Modi Briefed, NSG-NIA Lead High-Level Investigation

Delhi Blast: A major explosion outside the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening jolted central Delhi, killing eight people and injuring 14 others. The blast, reported near Gate No. 1 around peak evening traffic, triggered a fast-spreading fire that gutted multiple vehicles and sent emergency teams scrambling to contain the situation. Authorities confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed shortly after the incident.

He spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the evolving situation, according to government sources.

NSG, NIA Flood Scene As Investigation Begins

Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the Delhi Police Commissioner minutes after the explosion, initiating a coordinated investigation involving multiple central and local agencies.

Teams from the NSG, NIA, and forensic units were deployed immediately, while the Intelligence Bureau kept continuous communication with the Home Minister. Initial reports from ANI noted that forensic experts arrived at the scene soon after the blast to begin evidence collection around the charred vehicles.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha provided the first official account from the spot, saying, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

Officials said the Fire Department received a call reporting an explosion inside a parked car that burst into flames almost instantly. The blaze then spread to other vehicles nearby. “A car caught fire, followed by a blast that damaged three to four other vehicles. A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot,” officials confirmed. Firefighters, along with the Delhi Police Special Cell, cordoned off the area and worked to prevent secondary incidents.

Kejriwal Reacts

The political response was swift. Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal described the sequence of events as “extremely alarming.” Posting on X, he said, "The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. It is reported that some people have also lost their lives in it, which is extremely tragic. The police and government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there is any larger conspiracy behind it. Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated."

Hospitals nearby saw an immediate influx of casualties. Sources at LNJP Hospital said multiple injured victims were brought in soon after the explosion. “Multiple injured have been brought in due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station,” officials told ANI.

As investigators sift through debris and damaged vehicles, authorities are working to determine what triggered the explosion and whether it has wider implications for the city’s security. The area remains sealed as teams continue their examination late into the night.