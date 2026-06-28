Delhi Records Hottest Morning In Two Years; Heat Index Crosses 50°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi recorded warmest morning in two years, 31.1°C.

Heatwave conditions persisted, 'feels-like' temperature reached 50.7°C.

Delayed monsoon and interacting winds caused these high temperatures.

Delhi experienced its warmest morning in two years on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.1°C, while the maximum reached 41.8°C amid a delayed southwest monsoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city remained under heatwave conditions, with the 'feels-like' temperature touching 50.7°C by 5.30 pm. Weather experts attributed the intense heat to the late arrival of the monsoon and the interaction between dry westerly winds and moisture-laden southwesterlies, which has kept both temperatures and humidity unusually high.

Heatwave Tightens Grip

The IMD said Sunday's minimum temperature of 31.1°C was 3.2°C above the seasonal average, making it the warmest morning in the capital since June 14, 2024, when the city recorded a minimum of 33.3°C.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, reached 41.8°C, while other observatories reported similar readings. Palam recorded 42°C, Lodhi Road 42.1°C, Ridge 42.6°C and Ayanagar 41.8°C.

The weather office confirmed that heatwave conditions prevailed across the city, with high humidity making outdoor conditions significantly more uncomfortable.

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Monsoon Expected Next Week

According to Skymet, the southwest monsoon, which normally reaches Delhi by June 27 or 28, is running about a week behind schedule.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change) at Skymet, said dry winds from Pakistan and moisture-bearing winds from the Arabian Sea were interacting over Delhi. While this combination has led to cloud formation, it has not produced sufficient moisture for widespread rainfall, allowing daytime temperatures to remain unusually high.

Palawat said the monsoon is expected to reach east Uttar Pradesh by June 30 or July 1, Uttarakhand around July 2 or 3, and Delhi by July 4 if conditions remain favourable. He also said a cyclonic circulation could develop over the coming days, increasing the chances of isolated showers.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain for Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to remain around 41°C. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 162.

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