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English NewsNewsIndiaIndia Rejects Pakistan's 'Baseless' Karachi Attack Claims, Asks It To Dismantle Terror Network

India Rejects Pakistan's 'Baseless' Karachi Attack Claims, Asks It To Dismantle Terror Network

India rejected Pakistan's "baseless" Karachi attack allegations, urging Islamabad to dismantle terror infrastructure on its own soil instead of blaming others. Pakistan offered no evidence.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India rejected Pakistan's baseless claims about the Karachi attack.
  • India urged Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure on its soil.

India on Sunday firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations linking it to the recent militant attack in Karachi, describing the claims as "baseless" and urging Islamabad to focus on dismantling terror infrastructure operating from its own soil instead of blaming others.

Responding to the allegations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejected Pakistan's accusations.

"We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them."

Jaiswal further said Pakistan should address the issue of terrorism within its own borders rather than making unfounded allegations against India.

"Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy."

Pakistan Blames India Without Providing Evidence

The remarks came after Pakistan's military claimed that three personnel of the Pakistan Rangers were killed and four others injured in a militant attack on a regional headquarters in Karachi. Islamabad alleged, without presenting evidence, that the assault was carried out by an "Indian proxy."

However, the militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it took place.

According to Pakistani authorities, an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the Rangers' provincial headquarters on Saturday night, triggering a prolonged gun battle involving security forces. The military said three attackers were killed while a fourth, identified as an Afghan national, was captured injured.

Pakistan has said security operations are continuing and warned of retaliation against those responsible.

Cross-Border Tensions Continue

The latest exchange comes amid continuing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over cross-border militancy.

Pakistan has carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan in recent years, claiming to target militant groups responsible for attacks inside its territory. Kabul has consistently denied allowing militants to use Afghan soil to launch cross-border attacks into Pakistan.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Pakistan make against India?

Pakistan alleged that India was linked to a recent militant attack in Karachi. Islamabad claimed, without presenting evidence, that the assault was carried out by an 'Indian proxy'.

How did India respond to Pakistan's allegations?

India firmly rejected the allegations as 'baseless'. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson urged Pakistan to focus on dismantling terror infrastructure on its own soil.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karachi Attack Karachi Explosion Pakistan INDIA India Pakistan Ties Terrorist Attack In Karachi
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