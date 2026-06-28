India Rejects Pakistan's 'Baseless' Karachi Attack Claims, Asks It To Dismantle Terror Network

India on Sunday firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations linking it to the recent militant attack in Karachi, describing the claims as "baseless" and urging Islamabad to focus on dismantling terror infrastructure operating from its own soil instead of blaming others.

Responding to the allegations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejected Pakistan's accusations.

"We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them."

Jaiswal further said Pakistan should address the issue of terrorism within its own borders rather than making unfounded allegations against India.

Our response to media queries regarding allegations made by Pakistan ⬇️https://t.co/08biu984kA pic.twitter.com/eJ88YvCQvH — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2026

"Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy."

Pakistan Blames India Without Providing Evidence

The remarks came after Pakistan's military claimed that three personnel of the Pakistan Rangers were killed and four others injured in a militant attack on a regional headquarters in Karachi. Islamabad alleged, without presenting evidence, that the assault was carried out by an "Indian proxy."

However, the militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it took place.

According to Pakistani authorities, an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the Rangers' provincial headquarters on Saturday night, triggering a prolonged gun battle involving security forces. The military said three attackers were killed while a fourth, identified as an Afghan national, was captured injured.

Pakistan has said security operations are continuing and warned of retaliation against those responsible.

Cross-Border Tensions Continue

The latest exchange comes amid continuing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over cross-border militancy.

Pakistan has carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan in recent years, claiming to target militant groups responsible for attacks inside its territory. Kabul has consistently denied allowing militants to use Afghan soil to launch cross-border attacks into Pakistan.