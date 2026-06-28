Pakistan alleged that India was linked to a recent militant attack in Karachi. Islamabad claimed, without presenting evidence, that the assault was carried out by an 'Indian proxy'.
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India Rejects Pakistan's 'Baseless' Karachi Attack Claims, Asks It To Dismantle Terror Network
India rejected Pakistan's "baseless" Karachi attack allegations, urging Islamabad to dismantle terror infrastructure on its own soil instead of blaming others. Pakistan offered no evidence.
- India rejected Pakistan's baseless claims about the Karachi attack.
- India urged Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure on its soil.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What allegations did Pakistan make against India?
How did India respond to Pakistan's allegations?
India firmly rejected the allegations as 'baseless'. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson urged Pakistan to focus on dismantling terror infrastructure on its own soil.
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