Woman Hides MDMA In Private Parts; Kerala Police Seize 308g Drugs, Arrest 7

Seven people, including two women, were arrested in connection with two linked drug cases in Kerala's Thrissur district, police said on Sunday. Authorities seized a total of 308 grams of MDMA, with a portion of the synthetic drug allegedly recovered from the private parts of one of the women.

Vehicle Check Leads To Initial Seizure

The operation began on Friday night when personnel from the Peechi police station intercepted a car during a routine vehicle check at Vaniyampara. Suspecting the behaviour of the four occupants, officers carried out a detailed search and recovered two grams of MDMA concealed in the private parts of one of the women.

The four arrested were identified as Shifaz (26) of Kakkassery, Vidya (28) of Nenmeni, Jishnu (27) of Attayoor, and Sreelakshmi (20) of Nambazhikad.

Probe Uncovers Larger Drug Network

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force joined the investigation after the arrests. During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators they were returning from a party at a resort in Muthalamada, Palakkad district.

Police said the investigation revealed that Shifaz had procured the narcotics. A subsequent search of his residence under the Pavaratty police station limits led to the seizure of an additional 13 grams of MDMA.

Further investigation indicated that more narcotics had been removed from the house by Shifaz's friend, Sumesh.

Nearly 289 Grams Recovered

Police tracked Sumesh and identified two of his associates — Shabeer P.A. (37) of Thaikkad and Ansad (33) of Chavakkad.

Acting on the information, Chavakkad police arrested the duo and recovered 288.8 grams of MDMA from an aluminium fabrication shop in Thaikkad on Saturday. Sumesh (25) was later arrested in connection with the case.

Drugs Worth Over Rs 15 Lakh Seized

In the two connected cases registered at the Peechi and Chavakkad police stations, authorities seized a total of 308 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth more than Rs 15 lakh.

All seven accused were produced before a court on Sunday and were remanded to judicial custody, police said.