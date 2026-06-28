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English NewsCitiesWoman Hides MDMA In Private Parts; Kerala Police Seize 308g Drugs, Arrest 7

Woman Hides MDMA In Private Parts; Kerala Police Seize 308g Drugs, Arrest 7

Seven people, including two women, were arrested in Kerala's Thrissur after police seized 308g of MDMA worth over Rs 15 lakh. Part of the drugs was allegedly concealed in a woman's private parts.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven people arrested in Thrissur for two linked drug cases.
  • Initial vehicle check found 2 grams MDMA from one woman.

Seven people, including two women, were arrested in connection with two linked drug cases in Kerala's Thrissur district, police said on Sunday. Authorities seized a total of 308 grams of MDMA, with a portion of the synthetic drug allegedly recovered from the private parts of one of the women.

Vehicle Check Leads To Initial Seizure

The operation began on Friday night when personnel from the Peechi police station intercepted a car during a routine vehicle check at Vaniyampara. Suspecting the behaviour of the four occupants, officers carried out a detailed search and recovered two grams of MDMA concealed in the private parts of one of the women.

The four arrested were identified as Shifaz (26) of Kakkassery, Vidya (28) of Nenmeni, Jishnu (27) of Attayoor, and Sreelakshmi (20) of Nambazhikad.

Probe Uncovers Larger Drug Network

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force joined the investigation after the arrests. During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators they were returning from a party at a resort in Muthalamada, Palakkad district.

Police said the investigation revealed that Shifaz had procured the narcotics. A subsequent search of his residence under the Pavaratty police station limits led to the seizure of an additional 13 grams of MDMA.

Further investigation indicated that more narcotics had been removed from the house by Shifaz's friend, Sumesh.

Nearly 289 Grams Recovered

Police tracked Sumesh and identified two of his associates — Shabeer P.A. (37) of Thaikkad and Ansad (33) of Chavakkad.

Acting on the information, Chavakkad police arrested the duo and recovered 288.8 grams of MDMA from an aluminium fabrication shop in Thaikkad on Saturday. Sumesh (25) was later arrested in connection with the case.

Drugs Worth Over Rs 15 Lakh Seized

In the two connected cases registered at the Peechi and Chavakkad police stations, authorities seized a total of 308 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth more than Rs 15 lakh.

All seven accused were produced before a court on Sunday and were remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the initial arrests in the drug cases?

The operation began with a routine vehicle check by Peechi police at Vaniyampara. Officers became suspicious of four occupants in a car, leading to their arrest.

How much MDMA was seized in total, and what was its estimated value?

Authorities seized a total of 308 grams of MDMA across the two connected cases. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is over Rs 15 lakh.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Police Kerala Drugs MDMA Seized
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