The operation began with a routine vehicle check by Peechi police at Vaniyampara. Officers became suspicious of four occupants in a car, leading to their arrest.
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Woman Hides MDMA In Private Parts; Kerala Police Seize 308g Drugs, Arrest 7
Seven people, including two women, were arrested in Kerala's Thrissur after police seized 308g of MDMA worth over Rs 15 lakh. Part of the drugs was allegedly concealed in a woman's private parts.
- Seven people arrested in Thrissur for two linked drug cases.
- Initial vehicle check found 2 grams MDMA from one woman.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What led to the initial arrests in the drug cases?
How much MDMA was seized in total, and what was its estimated value?
Authorities seized a total of 308 grams of MDMA across the two connected cases. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is over Rs 15 lakh.
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