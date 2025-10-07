Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain Hits Delhi: 15 Flights Diverted, Traffic Chaos Grips Capital

Heavy Rain Hits Delhi: 15 Flights Diverted, Traffic Chaos Grips Capital

Airlines also issued advisories amid the heavy rain. Air India warned that the downpour may impact flight operations to and from Delhi and urged passengers to check flight status online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:38 PM (IST)
Heavy rainfall hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday evening, leading to severe traffic congestion and disruptions at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). As many as 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport , 8 were diverted to Jaipur, 5 to Lucknow and 2 to Chandigarh.

Airport authorities at IGIA advised passengers to stay updated with their airlines before travelling. In an official statement, the Delhi airport said, Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates."

Airport authorities at IGIA advised passengers to stay updated with their airlines before travelling. In an official statement, the airport said, “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”

Airlines also issued advisories amid the heavy rain. Air India warned that the downpour “may impact flight operations to and from Delhi” and urged passengers to check flight status online before leaving for the airport. IndiGo posted on X, “There’s a heavy downpour over Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual.”

SpiceJet also cautioned passengers, stating that all departures and arrivals could be affected due to bad weather, and asked travellers to monitor flight updates on its website.

Dense dark cloud blanketed the national capital as early October rain brought down the mercury by several notches after a hot weekend. However, the downpour also sharply reduced visibility and caused traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for several parts of Delhi, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Commuters faced slow-moving traffic on key arterial roads, adding to the disruption caused by the downpour.

 

 

 

 

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 08:48 PM (IST)
Delhi Rains Delhi Traffic Jam Traffic Advisory Delhi Airport Advisory
