Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions

Delhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions

IMD has issued a yellow alert for West and South Delhi, while the rest of the city remains under an orange alert. It is predicted that moderate rainfall will continue across Delhi-NCR.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, as dark clouds covered the sky, prompting Delhi Airport to issue an advisory warning passengers about potential disruptions in flight operations due to adverse weather conditions in the capital. Delhi Airport advised travellers of possible flight delays, stating: “Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), central, southwest, west, northwest, and north Delhi are expected to see moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds. A yellow alert has been issued for west and south Delhi, while the rest of the city remains under an orange alert.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, predicted that moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning will continue across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states over the next few hours.

Tuesday began on a wet note, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 21°C, 1.3°C below the seasonal average, bringing relief from the pre-monsoon heat. The rainfall has been linked to a Western Disturbance currently affecting North India.

In the 24-hour period ending 8:30 AM, Safdarjung recorded 12.6 mm of rainfall, while Palam and Ridge received 11 mm and 11.7 mm, respectively. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 35°C for the day, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained satisfactory, with an AQI of 68 at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Air quality in this range is considered acceptable for most residents.

Also read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rains IMD Delhi AQI Delhi Traffic Advisory Delhi Airport Advisory
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions
Delhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions
India
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Science
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling'
Business
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget