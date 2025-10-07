Delhi-NCR Hit By Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, as dark clouds covered the sky, prompting Delhi Airport to issue an advisory warning passengers about potential disruptions in flight operations due to adverse weather conditions in the capital. Delhi Airport advised travellers of possible flight delays, stating: “Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), central, southwest, west, northwest, and north Delhi are expected to see moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds. A yellow alert has been issued for west and south Delhi, while the rest of the city remains under an orange alert.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, predicted that moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning will continue across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states over the next few hours.

Tuesday began on a wet note, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 21°C, 1.3°C below the seasonal average, bringing relief from the pre-monsoon heat. The rainfall has been linked to a Western Disturbance currently affecting North India.

In the 24-hour period ending 8:30 AM, Safdarjung recorded 12.6 mm of rainfall, while Palam and Ridge received 11 mm and 11.7 mm, respectively. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 35°C for the day, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained satisfactory, with an AQI of 68 at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Air quality in this range is considered acceptable for most residents.