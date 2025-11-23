Delhi Pollution Protest Turns Tense: Demonstrators Use Pepper Spray On Police Near India Gate

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Pollution Protest Turns Tense: Demonstrators Use Pepper Spray On Police Near India Gate

DCP (New Delhi) told PTI that this was an unprecedented incident. “This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used chilli spray on officers managing traffic and law and order".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
A protest over rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR took a violent turn on Sunday when demonstrators near India Gate allegedly used pepper spray on police personnel while being removed from the site. According to officials, three to four police officers sustained injuries after being sprayed in the eyes and face, and were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for treatment. The protesters had gathered demanding urgent action on pollution, but the situation escalated when some attempted to breach barricades, obstructing ambulances and emergency movement in the area.

A senior police officer said the protesters entered the C-Hexagon and attempted to cross barricades placed to manage traffic flow. “We tried to explain to them that many ambulances and medical personnel were stuck behind them and required emergency access, but they got very agitated,” the officer said.

Sensing that tensions were escalating, police advised the group to step back. “They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When our teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment,” the officer added. Police later removed the protesters from the C-Hexagon to prevent further disruption.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI that this was an unprecedented incident. “This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used chilli spray on officers managing traffic and law and order,” he said.

According to Mahla, this is the first instance in which police have faced pepper spray during a crowd-control operation. “A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and face and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard,” he added.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pollution AQI DELHI DELHI NEWS
PM Modi Wraps Up G20 Summit, Unveils Six-Point Vision: Key Takeaways
'Sindh May Return To India': Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
With Tears And A Salute, IAF Officer Afshan Bids Farewell To Husband Wing Commander Namansh Syal
'You Have Votes, I Have Funds': Ajit Pawar's Election Remark Sparks Political Storm In Maharashtra
