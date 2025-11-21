Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeExplainersIndia’s AQI Reading Stops At 500: Why Your Pollution App Can’t Show How Toxic The Air Really Is

India’s AQI Reading Stops At 500: Why Your Pollution App Can’t Show How Toxic The Air Really Is

Conflicting AQI readings leave Indians unsure about real pollution levels as winter smog thickens and platforms differ sharply in methods and limits.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As winter tightens its grip on northern India, millions start their mornings with stinging eyes, a burning throat and an air quality check that often raises more questions than clarity. The familiar haze that settles over the region each year has once again revived a long-standing puzzle: why do different platforms give drastically different Air Quality Index (AQI) readings for the same location and time?

Government Apps Max Out—But Air Doesn’t

Platforms such as SAFAR and SAMEER, operated under government frameworks, rarely display values beyond 500. This is because the national AQI stops at that number—a limit fixed when the index was designed more than ten years ago to simplify communication of “severe” pollution episodes, as per a report on BBC. Anything between 400 and 500 is already considered dangerous for everyone, including individuals without pre-existing respiratory issues.

Yet private and international monitors paint a far bleaker picture. Tools like IQAir and various open-source platforms routinely show AQI levels pushing well past 600, with some readings even jumping above 1,000 during peak smog events. This stark contrast has fuelled widespread confusion among residents, as well as debates on data transparency and public health preparedness.

Why India’s AQI Stops At 500

Explaining the cap, Gufran Beig, founder director of SAFAR, has noted that the upper limit was intentionally set.

The rationale was that “severe” air quality would cause roughly similar health impacts beyond that point, and extending the scale could trigger unnecessary alarm. Because of this ceiling, official displays flatten extreme pollution events—treating AQI 501 and AQI 1,000 as identical, even though actual pollutant concentrations may be drastically different.

Different Tools, Different Numbers

The mismatch is also rooted in how pollutants are measured. The Pollution Control Board uses Beta Attenuation Monitors (BAMs), considered robust instruments that physically capture particulate mass. Meanwhile, many global platforms rely on sensor-based technology using laser scattering and electrochemical methods, which calculate rather than collect particle data. Both approaches have value, but they don’t always align—especially during dense winter smog.

The World Health Organization’s benchmark for hazardous PM2.5 levels—just 15 micrograms per cubic metre over 24 hours—differs sharply from India’s 60-microgram threshold. With each country applying its own classification system, comparisons across apps become even harder.

As the season’s smog thickens, what citizens see on their screens may depend largely on who built the scale, what instruments they use, and where each platform chooses to draw the line between “bad” and “dangerous.”

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
World
Fire At UN COP30 Venue In Brazil Injures 21; Key Climate Talks Halted As Thousands Evacuated
Fire At UN COP30 Venue In Brazil Injures 21; Key Climate Talks Halted: Video
Delhi NCR
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Cities
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget