The political storm over alleged smoking inside Parliament escalated on Friday, with the BJP demanding disciplinary action against a Trinamool Congress MP accused of vaping in the Lok Sabha. The controversy widened a day after TMC MP Saugata Roy was filmed smoking outside Parliament, prompting a sharp exchange with Union ministers.

BJP Ministers Confront Saugata Roy Outside Parliament

A video circulating since yesterday shows Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Giriraj Singh confronting Roy in the Parliament House Complex. Roy, seen holding a cigarette in his left hand, defended himself by saying he was smoking in the open and not inside the building.

“It’s a threat to your health,” Giriraj Singh told him. Shekhawat added that smoking outdoors still risked the health of others. Roy, however, maintained he had not violated any rule.

TMC MP Hits Back: Focus On Pollution, Not Cigarettes

Responding to the controversy today, Roy accused the government of diverting attention from the capital's pollution crisis.

“Smoking cigarettes inside the House is prohibited, but there is no objection to smoking cigarettes in the open space outside the House. Pollution in Delhi is at its highest during the BJP government. They should focus on this instead of making such allegations. Smoking one cigarette won't change anything,” he told reporters.

BJP Flags Vaping Allegations Inside Lok Sabha

The dispute deepened this morning after BJP MP Anurag Thakur alleged that a Trinamool member used an electronic cigarette inside the Lok Sabha chamber. In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, Thakur called it a violation of law and a dangerous signal to the youth.

He noted that e-cigarettes have been banned nationwide since 2019 and that the use of any nicotine or smoking device has been prohibited within Parliament since 2008.

“The open use of a banned substance and a prohibited device inside the sanctum sanctorum of Indian democracy, the Lok Sabha chamber, constitutes not only a blatant violation of parliamentary decorum and discipline but also a cognizable offence under the laws enacted by this very House,” Thakur wrote, without naming Roy.

He requested an inquiry and urged “exemplary action” against the MP involved.

Roy Denies Vaping Allegation, Questions Political Spin

Speaking to reporters later, Roy rejected claims that he used an e-cigarette in the House.

“I cannot say anything about that, because I was not in the House, and I don't know who smoked and complained. It is for the Speaker to inquire and take action if it amounts to a violation of the rules. Why is it being made a political issue?” he said.

When pressed further, he snapped at journalists saying one cannot smoke in the building, but are allowed (to smoke) outside.

He further charged at the journalists saying if they have become the Speaker and if they will decide, commenting that they can make any headline to impress the ministers, but he will not comment.