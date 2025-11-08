Delhi Pollution Curbs Kick In: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Under New Restrictions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has remained largely in the ‘very poor’ category for over a week, prompting the government to introduce a series of anti-pollution measures to counter the worsening air crisis. On Saturday morning, the AQI stood at 355 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital continues to grapple with thick smog and declining air quality, as authorities move to curb vehicular emissions, regulate traffic flow, and restrict the entry of older commercial vehicles.

As of 3 pm on Saturday, Bawana recorded the highest AQI at 410, while Dwarka had comparatively cleaner air, with an AQI of 201. The consistently poor readings have led the government to implement stricter measures to reduce pollution levels across the city.

Ban On Entry Of Non-Delhi BS-III Goods Vehicles

Starting 1 November, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below-standard commercial goods vehicles into the city. The directive aims to cut vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Bharat Stage (BS) norms are India’s emission standards that limit the pollutants a vehicle can emit. The current standard, BS-VI (BS-6), is significantly cleaner than previous versions. The order specifies that Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) not compliant with BS-IV standards will not be allowed entry into Delhi.

Change In Working Hours

To further reduce congestion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced changes in the working hours of Delhi government and Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) offices. The move, she said, was aimed at preventing traffic from peaking simultaneously during office hours.

Currently, Delhi government offices operate from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, while the MCD functions between 9:00 am and 5:30 pm. The narrow half-hour gap has been contributing to heavy traffic and longer commuting times. Gupta said that introducing a greater gap between office timings would help decongest roads and reduce vehicular emissions during rush hours.

CM Urges Carpooling

The Delhi Chief Minister has urged citizens to carpool and share rides to reduce vehicular emissions. She also encouraged residents to use public transport, including the Delhi Metro, more frequently. Gupta appealed to private firms to prioritise work-from-home arrangements while the city continues to experience poor air quality.

Parking Fees Doubled

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking charges at civic-managed sites under Stage 2 of GRAP. The revised rates stand at Rs 40 per hour for cars, Rs 20 per hour for two-wheelers, and Rs 300 per hour for buses. However, the hike does not apply to on-street parking or monthly pass holders.

Authorities said the measure, imposed during previous winters as well, aims to discourage private vehicle use and promote greener travel choices.