Dense Fog In Delhi: IndiGo Warns Of Flight Delays, IGI Airport Shares Operational Update

HomeCitiesDense Fog In Delhi: IndiGo Warns Of Flight Delays, IGI Airport Shares Operational Update

There were also long queues at food outlets and travellers were required to undergo security checks again to re-enter the airport.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Several flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were delayed on Friday as dense fog continued to affect visibility across parts of north India. In response, Delhi airport authorities as well as airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet issued advisories, urging passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Prolonged delays can be expected across IndiGo’s operations, Mint reported. 

The report added that all IndiGo flights were delayed by more than six hours, with refreshments provided to stranded passengers. There were also long queues at food outlets and travellers were required to undergo security checks again to re-enter the airport.

Delhi Airport Advisory

In a statement released around 8 AM on Friday, Delhi airport said dense fog had led to the implementation of CAT III operations, resulting in possible delays and disruptions.

“Dense fog has led to CAT III operations at the airport, resulting in possible delays and disruptions,” the airport said.

The airport added that its on-ground teams were working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers across terminals. Flyers were advised to contact their respective airlines for real-time flight updates.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” the statement said.

IndiGo Flights Delayed

All IndiGo flights at IGI Airport were delayed by over six hours, as per he report. 

In its travel advisory, IndiGo said early morning fog in Delhi and other parts of northern India was impacting visibility and flight operations.

“Early morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is affecting visibility and impacting flight operations. We seek your understanding, as this is a seasonal occurrence, and flight movements are being managed accordingly to ensure safe and orderly operations,” the airline said.

IndiGo advised customers travelling during early hours to expect delays or revised schedules and recommended checking the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

The airline said its teams were monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with air traffic authorities to minimise inconvenience and ensure customer support.

“We will keep you informed and get you on your way as soon as conditions permit,” IndiGo said.

SpiceJet Issues Weather Alert

SpiceJet also released an advisory, saying flight operations could be affected due to poor visibility in Delhi and adverse weather conditions in Dubai.

The airline said that due to bad weather at Delhi (poor visibility) and Dubai (thunderstorm with rain), “all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected.”

Passengers were requested to keep a check on their flight status through the airline’s official website.

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Indigo Flights Dense Fog In Delhi Flight Delays IGI Airport Indigo IGI Airport Share Operational Update Operational Update
