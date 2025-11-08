Delhi Govt Announces Staggered Office Hours As AQI Remains 'Very Poor': Check New Timings

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees will follow staggered office hours between November 15 and February 15 due to the alarming levels of pollution in the national capital.

The government said the change is a preventive measure designed to distribute vehicular traffic more evenly throughout the day. By avoiding a simultaneous rush of office commuters, Delhi hopes to reduce emissions from vehicles and control pollution levels during the critical winter months.

CM Gupta noted that the timing adjustment followed a high‑level review meeting with senior scientific officers from the Department of Environment to assess the city’s worsening air quality, which continues to remain "very poor".

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi on Saturday recorded an AQI of 336 at 6:05 AM, with the air quality of most of the stations in the "very poor" category. The AQI at Bawana was "severe" with a reading of 403.

New Timings For Winters

The current office timings are 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM for Delhi government employees, and 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM for Delhi Municipal Corporation employees.

According to an official statement, Delhi government offices will now operate from 10 AM to 6:30 PM, while MCD offices will function from 8:30 AM to 5 PM.

Officials explained that the existing 30‑minute difference in timings led to heavy traffic congestion during peak hours. This congestion not only slowed movement across the city but also significantly worsened air quality.

Pollution Levels Expected To Peak In Winter

Gupta emphasized that during winter, concentrations of particulate matter—PM 2.5 and PM 10—rise far above safe standards, causing serious health hazards. “Particulate matter of size 10 microns and smaller, and those 2.5 microns or less, have a harmful chemical composition. After being inhaled through polluted air, these cause different health hazards,” she said.

The chief minister explained that increasing the gap between the operational hours of government and MCD offices would lower the number of vehicles on the roads at any given time, directly supporting pollution control efforts.

With pollution levels projected to intensify between mid‑November 2025 and mid‑February 2026, the government has introduced the new winter schedule to relieve pressure on the city’s roads. Gupta directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the revised timings and continuous monitoring of traffic and air quality.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, she said the new measures would help reduce pollution and bring much‑needed relief to Delhi’s residents.