Delhi Continues To Choke As AQI Crosses 700; Stubble Smoke Turns Air Quality ‘Hazardous’

Delhi woke up on Friday to a thick, suffocating blanket of smog, as the city’s air quality nosedived to “hazardous” levels. According to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, the national capital recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 727, one of the highest readings this season.

The toxic haze, a deadly mix of post-Diwali residue, farm fires, and stagnant winds, has left Delhi gasping. Officials, however, said a slight improvement could come later in the day if wind speeds increase and help disperse the trapped pollutants.

Pollution Spike Across the Capital

On Thursday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi’s AQI at 311, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Within just 24 hours, pollution levels surged dramatically — from 202 in the morning to over 300 by night. Experts blamed a combination of stubble smoke, low wind movement, and firecrackers burst during Gurpurab celebrations for the rapid deterioration.

Delhi ranked fourth among the most polluted cities in India on Thursday, with Rohtak topping the list at an AQI of 348, according to CPCB data covering 254 cities. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) remained the dominant pollutant, with 32 of 38 monitoring stations recording ‘very poor’ readings above 300.

Farm Fires Worsen the Crisis

Data from the Air Quality Early Warning System showed that stubble burning in neighbouring states continues to be a major factor behind Delhi’s toxic air. The Decision Support System (DSS) estimated that stubble burning contributed 21.5% to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels on Thursday — a figure expected to spike to 36.9% on Friday and remain high at 32.4% on Saturday.

In contrast, the share of crop residue burning was just 1.2% two days earlier, showing how swiftly farm fires have worsened the situation. Satellite data revealed 94 stubble-burning cases in Punjab, 13 in Haryana, and 74 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Transport emissions were identified as the second-highest contributor, responsible for 16.2% of PM2.5 on Thursday.

City-Wide AQI Snapshot (7 November 2025)

Area AQI Category ITO 329 Very Poor Jahangirpuri 321 Very Poor Mundka 336 Very Poor Nehru Nagar 330 Very Poor Anand Vihar 318 Very Poor Bawana 365 Severe Rohini 334 Very Poor RK Puram 326 Very Poor IGI Airport 274 Poor Burari Crossing 340 Very Poor

The CPCB’s 6 am data showed the city’s 24-hour average AQI standing at 311, with central and northern Delhi suffering the most. Visuals from Anand Vihar and Chandni Chowk showed streets blanketed in a grey haze, limiting visibility and filling the air with a sharp, acrid smell.

Public Anger and Protests at Jantar Mantar

As the capital struggled to breathe, frustration spilled onto the streets. On Thursday, over 80 protesters — including students, activists, scientists, and artists — gathered at Jantar Mantar, accusing both the Centre and the Delhi government of failing to tackle the worsening air quality crisis.

Organised by Scientists for Society and the Campaign for Right to Public Health, the demonstrators demanded urgent government action, calling clean air a fundamental right. Members of youth groups like Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Disha Students’ Organisation also joined the protest.

Authorities Mull Emergency Measures

With Delhi’s air now in the “very poor to severe” range, authorities are considering stricter curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Possible measures include halting construction activities, limiting vehicle use, and cracking down on industrial emissions.