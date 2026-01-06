AAP Leads Street Protest On Pollution, Targets BJP Over ‘Manipulated’ AQI Data

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Anger over Delhi’s worsening air quality spilled onto the streets on Tuesday as residents joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a protest against the BJP-led government, accusing it of manipulating Air Quality Index (AQI) data and evading accountability. Led by AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, the demonstration saw sharp attacks on the government’s handling of pollution and its refusal to allow a discussion on the issue in the Delhi Assembly.





‘AQI Fraud’ Charge Rocks BJP Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP government was indulging in “fraud” by shutting down monitoring stations and presenting distorted AQI figures to downplay the severity of pollution. He claimed such practices were tarnishing India’s global image, pointing out discrepancies between government AQI readings and data from independent monitors, including those installed by foreign embassies. “The government has no intention of reducing pollution. If nothing else, it should at least stop falsifying data,” Bharadwaj said, accusing the BJP of running away from an Assembly debate on pollution out of fear of exposure. “The government has no intention of reducing pollution. If nothing else, it should at least stop falsifying data,” Bharadwaj said, accusing the BJP of running away from an Assembly debate on pollution out of fear of exposure. AAP Slams Expulsions, Four-Engine Claim

He also criticised the expulsion of AAP MLAs, saying they were removed simply for raising pollution-related concerns while wearing masks. Leader of Opposition Atishi echoed the criticism, saying Delhi residents had been forced to breathe toxic air for months, leading to rising respiratory illnesses and hospitalisations.





Questioning the BJP’s “four-engine government” claim, she said it had failed on every front, including pollution control, education and public health. AAP Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha said the protest reflected public frustration, adding that people were asking whether their lives held any value for the government. He warned that if pollution was not discussed inside the Assembly, the issue would continue to be raised on the streets.