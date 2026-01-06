Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAAP Leads Street Protest On Pollution, Targets BJP Over ‘Manipulated’ AQI Data

AAP Leads Street Protest On Pollution, Targets BJP Over ‘Manipulated’ AQI Data

AAP, Delhi residents protest over toxic air, accusing BJP of AQI manipulation and dodging Assembly debate on pollution.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Anger over Delhi’s worsening air quality spilled onto the streets on Tuesday as residents joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a protest against the BJP-led government, accusing it of manipulating Air Quality Index (AQI) data and evading accountability. Led by AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, the demonstration saw sharp attacks on the government’s handling of pollution and its refusal to allow a discussion on the issue in the Delhi Assembly.


AAP Leads Street Protest On Pollution, Targets BJP Over ‘Manipulated’ AQI Data

‘AQI Fraud’ Charge Rocks BJP

Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP government was indulging in “fraud” by shutting down monitoring stations and presenting distorted AQI figures to downplay the severity of pollution. He claimed such practices were tarnishing India’s global image, pointing out discrepancies between government AQI readings and data from independent monitors, including those installed by foreign embassies.

AAP Leads Street Protest On Pollution, Targets BJP Over ‘Manipulated’ AQI Data“The government has no intention of reducing pollution. If nothing else, it should at least stop falsifying data,” Bharadwaj said, accusing the BJP of running away from an Assembly debate on pollution out of fear of exposure.

AAP Slams Expulsions, Four-Engine Claim

He also criticised the expulsion of AAP MLAs, saying they were removed simply for raising pollution-related concerns while wearing masks. Leader of Opposition Atishi echoed the criticism, saying Delhi residents had been forced to breathe toxic air for months, leading to rising respiratory illnesses and hospitalisations.


AAP Leads Street Protest On Pollution, Targets BJP Over ‘Manipulated’ AQI Data

Questioning the BJP’s “four-engine government” claim, she said it had failed on every front, including pollution control, education and public health. AAP Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha said the protest reflected public frustration, adding that people were asking whether their lives held any value for the government. He warned that if pollution was not discussed inside the Assembly, the issue would continue to be raised on the streets.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did residents protest in Delhi?

Residents protested due to worsening air quality, accusing the BJP-led government of manipulating AQI data and evading accountability for pollution control.

What allegations did AAP make against the BJP government?

AAP alleged the BJP government committed fraud by shutting down monitoring stations and distorting AQI figures to downplay pollution severity and avoid discussing the issue.

What are the claimed consequences of Delhi's air pollution?

Delhi residents have been breathing toxic air, leading to an increase in respiratory illnesses and hospitalizations.

What was the AAP's stance on the Delhi Assembly debate?

AAP criticized the BJP for refusing to allow a discussion on pollution in the Delhi Assembly, fearing exposure of their inaction.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Atishi BJP Delhi Pollution AQI AAP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Laboratories Of Hate Will Not Be Tolerated': JNU To Take Action After Slogans Targeting PM Modi
'Laboratories Of Hate Will Not Be Tolerated': JNU To Take Action After Slogans Targeting PM Modi
Cities
UP SIR Draft Voter List: All 75 Districts Released, Which One Has the Highest Voter Deletions?
UP SIR Draft Voter List: All 75 Districts Released, Which One Has the Highest Voter Deletions?
Cities
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents
India
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget