Delhi Police Crack Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case: 'Tantrik' Arrested For Poisoning Victims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The discovery of three bodies inside a parked car in Delhi’s Peeragarhi area had initially raised questions of suicide, accident or foul play. Delhi Police have now confirmed the case as a triple murder and arrested a self-proclaimed tantrik, identified as Kamaruddin, in connection with the crime.

Police said the accused lured the victims with promises of sudden financial gain, poisoned them and fled with their money.

Bodies Found Inside Car On February 8

On February 8, 2026, Paschim Vihar East Police Station received a PCR call reporting three people lying unconscious inside a white car.

Upon reaching the spot, police found a 76-year-old man in the driver’s seat, a 42-year-old man ejected from the vehicle, and a 40-year-old woman inside the car.

The deceased were identified as 76-year-old Randhir, a resident of Baprola; 42-year-old Shiv Naresh, a property dealer from Nangli Dairy; and 40-year-old Laxmi, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

All three were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Suspicion Shifted From Suicide To Murder

Initially, police suspected suicide. However, family members rejected this possibility and termed the deaths suspicious.

A technical investigation and questioning revealed that the deceased had been in contact with a tantrik, Kamaruddin, who had promised them money through a ritual.

Investigators found that the three had travelled to Loni, Ghaziabad, a day before and again on the day of the incident. They were in constant contact with Kamaruddin. A fourth person was also present in the car and was later identified as the accused, who boarded the vehicle in Loni and fled after the incident.

Modus Operandi: Poisoned Sweets And Ritual Pretext

According to police, Kamaruddin alias Baba, a resident of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, operated so-called tantric centres in Loni and Firozabad.

He allegedly gained victims’ trust under the pretext of performing rituals for financial gain. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had met two of the victims through Laxmi about two months earlier. In exchange for a ritual, he demanded ₹2 lakh in cash, liquor and cold drinks.

Police recovered liquor bottles, cold drinks, empty glasses, mobile phones, cash, helmets, jackets and Aadhaar cards from the car.

Investigators said the accused had prepared poison-laced laddus in advance. During the journey, he served the victims alcohol, cold drinks and the poisoned sweets. After they fell unconscious, he took the cash and fled.

Accused Has Prior Criminal Record

Police records show that Kamaruddin has previously been charged with serious offences, including murder.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Police are also examining whether the accused was involved in other similar crimes.