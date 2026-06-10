Delhi Cop Arrested By CBI In Rs 3 Cr Bribery Case; Role Of DGCA Official Under Scanner

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector for allegedly demanding Rs 3 crore to "influence" the agency's ongoing investigation against a Puducherry-based businessman in a fake drug manufacturing case, officials said on Wednesday.

The role of a senior public servant, understood to be a "regional director of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)", is also under scanner, they said.

Crime Branch Inspector Pradeep Singh and a middleman, Rajkumar, were caught after the CBI laid a trap on Monday evening. Cash worth Rs 24.70 lakh was recovered from them, officials said.

The agency has registered an FIR against Singh, Rajkumar and businessman N Raja.

According to officials, the CBI had booked Raja in a fake drug manufacturing case earlier this year. Desperate for relief, the businessman got in touch with Singh, who assured him that he would be able to influence the probe.

Singh even arranged a meeting with a senior public servant, "identified as a regional director of the DGCA", in Aerocity.

During the meeting, the public servant promised Raja "a favourable investigation" by using his personal influence over CBI officials and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 crore, with Rs 1.5 crore to be paid upfront.

The businessman arranged Rs 1 crore through a hawala transaction, which was paid to Singh, who in turn handed over Rs 50 lakh to another middleman, Prabhat, who was known to the suspect public servant, officials said.

"Accused Pradeep Kumar Singh kept the remaining Rs 25 lakh in his office. Thereafter, on June 8, 2026, accused Rajkumar and Pradeep Kumar Singh were apprehended," an official said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

