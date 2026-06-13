Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Scorching Heat As Rain And Strong Winds Cool Region

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR residents found relief from extreme summer heat.

Rain, strong winds caused temperatures to drop seven degrees.

IMD forecasts pleasant weather, rain for coming days.

Western disturbance, Bay of Bengal winds caused this shift.

Residents across Delhi-NCR have finally received much-needed relief from the intense summer heat as changing weather conditions continue to bring cooler temperatures, rain and strong winds to the region.

After days of battling soaring temperatures and heatwave conditions, people are experiencing a noticeable shift in the weather. Recent rainfall, cloud cover and gusty winds have contributed to a significant drop in temperatures, making outdoor conditions far more comfortable.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert for rain, thunderstorms and strong winds on Friday, June 12. According to the weather agency, the maximum temperature dropped by nearly 7 degrees Celsius, providing substantial relief from the oppressive heat.

Strong Winds and Rain Keep Temperatures in Check

The IMD had warned that wind speeds across Delhi-NCR could reach between 60 and 80 kilometres per hour. In view of the changing weather conditions, authorities advised residents to avoid open spaces and stay away from trees and other vulnerable structures during periods of strong winds.

As per the local weather forecast, the maximum temperature on June 12 was expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was likely to remain near 24 degrees Celsius.

The sharp decline in temperatures has significantly eased heat-related discomfort, offering residents a welcome break from the prolonged spell of extreme summer conditions.

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How Is the Weather in Delhi-NCR Today?

Delhi-NCR woke up to relatively cool weather conditions on Saturday morning. At around 6 a.m., temperatures hovered close to 26 degrees Celsius.

While the sky appeared largely clear, sunshine was visible across several parts of the region. Humidity levels are expected to remain around 78 per cent, while winds may blow at a speed of approximately 8 kilometres per hour.

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, weather conditions are expected to remain pleasant on June 13. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay around 24 degrees Celsius. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected during the day, although no specific weather warning has been issued.

Forecast for the Coming Days

The weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius for June 14. Partly cloudy skies are expected, and isolated thunderstorm activity may develop in some areas.

No weather warning has been issued for June 14. However, changing atmospheric conditions are expected to keep temperatures under control compared with the severe heat experienced earlier in the season.

On June 15, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may rise slightly to 26 degrees Celsius. Weather conditions are expected to remain largely clear, which could lead to a marginal increase in temperatures.

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Why Is the Weather Changing?

Weather experts attribute the recent change in conditions to the influence of a western disturbance and moisture-laden winds arriving from the Bay of Bengal.

These systems have helped create favourable conditions for rainfall, cloud formation and thunderstorms across parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR.

For now, residents are expected to remain free from severe heatwave conditions. With temperatures likely to stay below normal over the next few days, the region could continue to experience relatively pleasant weather. The presence of clouds and intermittent rainfall has already reduced the impact of the summer heat, and relief is expected to continue through the week.