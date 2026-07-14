Yes, heatwave-like conditions are expected in Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu. A yellow warning has also been issued for Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh until July 19.
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Delhi Weather Update: No Relief From Heat, Humidity As IMD Predicts Rain Only Around July 18-19
IMD predicts no major relief from Delhi’s heat and humidity before July 18-19 as weak monsoon activity keeps rainfall chances low. Temperatures may remain above normal in the capital.
- Light rain expected around July 18-19 after prolonged heat.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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