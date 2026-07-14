Delhi Weather Update: No Relief From Heat, Humidity As IMD Predicts Rain Only Around July 18-19

Residents may have to wait longer for relief from heat and humidity as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out significant rainfall in the national capital for the next few days.

IMD scientist Shashikant said temperatures in Delhi are likely to remain above normal during the coming days. On Tuesday (July 14, 2026), the maximum temperature in the capital is expected to remain around 38-39 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds may blow during the day, but they are unlikely to bring much relief from the prevailing heat conditions.

Light Rain Possibility Around July 18-19

According to weather scientist Shashikant, chances of rainfall in Delhi remain very low for the next three to four days. If weather conditions change, light rainfall activity may begin around July 18-19.

Until then, people in Delhi-NCR will continue to experience hot and humid weather conditions.

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Why Delhi Is Not Receiving Rain

The main reason behind the lack of rainfall in Delhi and nearby areas is the current position of the monsoon trough.

The monsoon trough is an elongated low-pressure zone around which major rainfall activity develops. At present, its western end has shifted towards the hilly regions, affecting rainfall patterns across north-west India.

Due to this shift, rainfall activity is expected to continue in mountainous states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while plains including Delhi are witnessing weaker rain activity.

Meteorologists said rainfall chances in Delhi and surrounding areas will increase only when the monsoon trough becomes active again towards the south or moves closer to the plains.

Yellow Alert Issued For Several States

Apart from northern India, weather conditions remain challenging in some parts of southern India as well.

Heatwave-like conditions may be witnessed in Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu over the next few days. Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been issued for Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh till July 19.

Western Disturbance Active Over Jammu Region: Shashikant

Addressing questions about hot winds coming from Pakistan and the Thar Desert, Shashikant said a western disturbance is currently active over northern Pakistan and adjoining Jammu region.

The system is expected to influence weather activities in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is also increasing moisture levels in the atmosphere, leading to higher humidity in several areas.