J&K Weather Alert: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Flash Floods In Kashmir From July 18

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has issued a weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of a significant change in weather conditions from July 18. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall, intense showers and the possibility of flash floods, particularly in vulnerable areas of south and central Kashmir.

The weather office has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert in view of the expected adverse weather.

Rain Activity To Intensify From July 18

According to the IMD, hot and humid conditions will prevail across the Union Territory until July 17, with light rain and thundershowers likely at isolated places.

However, weather conditions are expected to change from July 18 as a western disturbance combines with active monsoon conditions. Several parts of the Jammu division are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with isolated spells of heavy rain.

Flash Flood Risk Between July 20 And 22

The weather department said rainfall activity is expected to intensify further between July 20 and July 22, with cloudy skies and light to moderate rain forecast across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The impact is expected to peak on July 21, when heavy rainfall is likely at several locations in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The IMD has also warned of flash floods, landslides and mudslides in the Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal range and the hilly areas of Kashmir during this period.

Advisory Issued For Residents

The weather department has advised people to exercise special caution during the late hours of July 18, the morning of July 19, and throughout July 20 to 22.

Residents have been urged to avoid venturing near rivers, streams and waterfalls, travel cautiously on hilly roads, and follow advisories issued by the local administration.

The IMD has also warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas. Authorities have directed disaster management agencies to remain on high alert and keep emergency response measures in place.

People have been advised to monitor official weather updates regularly as the situation evolves.