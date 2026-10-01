Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Revised GRAP Rules Come Into Effect From October 1

As Delhi-NCR's air quality entered the 'moderate' category on Wednesday, the government has started implementing measures to curb air pollution. Revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) rules have come into effect, meaning restrictions will now be introduced before pollution levels rise further.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has approved revised GRAP rules to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Under the new framework, authorities will no longer have to wait for pollution levels to worsen before imposing restrictions.

Several activities will face restrictions from October 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027. The rules can also be modified based on weather forecasts.

Stricter Restrictions From November 1

The Delhi government has started imposing several restrictions ahead of the expected rise in pollution levels. GRAP measures will be implemented in phases from October 1 and November 1.

The GRAP measures and the Delhi government's winter action plan will operate simultaneously. Several activities will remain completely restricted from October 1 to February 28, while the strictest restrictions will be in place from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.

The rules have come into effect across Delhi-NCR from October 1, under which vehicles without a valid pollution certificate will not be provided petrol or diesel.

The pollution certificate of every vehicle will be checked. Automatic systems installed at several locations will trigger an alert when vehicles without valid certificates are detected. Such vehicles may also be issued challans.

Several measures have also been introduced at construction sites to control dust pollution. Restrictions have also been imposed on the use of diesel generators.

BS-IV Vehicles To Face Entry Restrictions

From November 1 to January 31, BS-IV vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi-NCR. Only BS-VI, electric and CNG vehicles will be permitted entry.

The revised rules also include changes to vehicle registrations in the coming years. From July 1, 2027, new registration of vehicles weighing less than 3,500 kg in Delhi-NCR will be restricted to electric vehicles.

This rule will come into effect in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Noida from July 1, 2028, and across the remaining NCR areas from January 1, 2029.

In Delhi, only electric autos will be registered from January 1, 2027. The rule will be extended to five districts from January 1, 2028, followed by the rest of the NCR from January 1 of the subsequent year.

The rules governing cabs and e-commerce vehicles have also been revised as part of the new measures to tackle air pollution in the region.