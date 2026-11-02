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English NewsSportsF1 Gets Its Youngest-Ever Champion! Kimi Antonelli Clinches First World Title

F1 Gets Its Youngest-Ever Champion! Kimi Antonelli Clinches First World Title

By locking up the championship with multiple rounds remaining, Antonelli completes one of the most remarkable debut campaigns in modern racing, signaling the dawn of a new era in Formula 1.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 09:21 AM (IST)

Kimi Antonelli etched his name into the pantheon of motorsport legends on Sunday, securing his first Formula 1 World Championship and becoming the youngest driver to capture the title in the sport’s history. The Mercedes standout sealed the crown with a mature third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix, concluding a sensational season in which he took the grid by storm.

At just 20 years and 68 days old, Antonelli shattered the long-standing record previously held by Sebastian Vettel, lowering the mark for the youngest world champion by more than three years. His triumph also carries tremendous national significance, making him the first Italian driver to claim the Formula 1 drivers' crown since Alberto Ascari achieved the feat in 1953.

Italian Drivers To Win F1 World Drivers' Championship:

- Giuseppe Farina: 1950
- Alberto Ascari: 1952, 1953
- Kimi Antonelli: 2026

Calm Amidst Chaos

Antonelli’s championship-clinching drive required immense composure during a chaotic Grand Prix interrupted by a red flag. The stoppage set up a high-stakes 25-lap sprint to the checkered flag, where the young Italian wisely managed his pace and position behind race winner Max Verstappen and second-place finisher Lewis Hamilton.

Over the final laps, Antonelli maintained a front-row seat to an intense duel ahead of him. Hamilton, pursuing his first victory for Ferrari, relentlessly chased Red Bull’s Verstappen following wheel-to-wheel contact at the chicane on the restart. However, dirty air and defensive positioning prevented Hamilton from making a move, leaving the veteran Briton frustrated over missed opportunities.

Ferrari Friction and Verstappen's Triumph

While Antonelli took center stage, internal friction at Ferrari provided the backdrop for a dramatic race. Tensions mounted early on when Charles Leclerc executed an aggressive opening-lap move to take the lead, a maneuver that inadvertently compromised team-mate Hamilton’s race strategy.

The intra-team battle disrupted Ferrari's control, allowing Verstappen to capitalize on the squabble, control the restart, and secure his third victory in four races.

An Emotional Finish

Despite the high drama among the leaders, the day belonged entirely to Antonelli. Overcoming the initial shock on his cool-down lap, the emotional Italian broke down in tears over the team radio before managing to convey his gratitude to the pit wall: "Thank you so much. We did it. We did it."

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
F1 Formula 1 Kimi Antonelli
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