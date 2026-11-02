Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Miss Delhi ODI, Here's The Reason

Indian cricket fans could receive disappointing news ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka in December. The two teams are scheduled to face each other in a three-match series, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expected to be among the major attractions. However, the opening encounter may not take place at its originally scheduled venue in Delhi.

Renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium could force the organisers to shift the match to another city.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Venue Faces Uncertainty

The opening ODI between India and Sri Lanka is currently scheduled for December 13 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, ongoing renovation work at the venue has raised doubts about whether it will be ready in time.

According to a report published by The Hindu, the stadium's outfield renovation is unlikely to be completed by December. A source familiar with the development indicated that the project could require approximately four months to finish.

The renovation includes work on the outfield to improve drainage facilities. Sand-based outfields, which have been adopted at venues such as Mullanpur and Lucknow, are considered beneficial because they help water drain more efficiently. Once the project is completed, the ground is also expected to require less extensive covering during rainfall while reducing the chances of uneven patches and depressions developing on the surface.

Ranji Trophy Matches Shifted Due To Renovation

The ongoing construction has already affected domestic cricket arrangements in Delhi. Ranji Trophy matches that were originally scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium have been moved to the Air Force Complex ground in Palam.

Delhi are expected to host Maharashtra during the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, and there is a possibility that the main stadium could be ready by that time.

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had dismissed reports last month suggesting that the India-Sri Lanka opening ODI would be shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad. The board is yet to provide a final update on the venue, and an official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Fans Could Be Disappointed

The possibility of the match moving away from Delhi is particularly disappointing for local cricket fans. Virat Kohli has a strong connection with the city, which is his home ground, while Rohit Sharma also enjoys a huge following among supporters in the national capital.

The December fixture was expected to be India's first ODI appearance in Delhi since October 2023. Fans were looking forward to watching the two senior batters represent the national team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium once again.

However, with renovation work still underway, supporters may have to wait longer for another opportunity to watch Rohit and Virat play an international ODI in Delhi.