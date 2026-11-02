Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigned from legislature.

Two more AAP MLAs also quit, citing various issues.

AAP accused BJP of accepting rejected, controversial leaders.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who represents Amritsar North in the Punjab Assembly, has resigned from his legislative post, adding to the political churn within the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The former IPS officer has sent his resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, stepping down as MLA. The party had earlier suspended him over alleged anti-party activities.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had joined the AAP after resigning from the police service ahead of the previous Punjab Assembly elections. He subsequently won from Amritsar North.

His resignation comes amid a series of exits by AAP legislators in Punjab. Two other party MLAs, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, resigned from the party's primary membership on Sunday.

Two More AAP MLAs Quit Party, Target Bhagwant Mann Govt

Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the MLA from Samana, and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who represents Sanour, announced their resignations a day after the AAP released its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The party has not announced its candidates for either constituency.

Jouramajra, a former Punjab minister, announced his decision through a social media post, while Pathanmajra sent his resignation letter to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to the media in Chandigarh, Jouramajra cited the drug menace in Punjab and criticised the state government's handling of several issues. He also referred to the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and the suicide of Dalit man Gulzar Singh from Turbanjara village in Sangrur.

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He accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing a minimum support price for crops and claimed that government schools were facing a shortage of teachers.

Pathanmajra, meanwhile, criticised the state's growing debt and alleged that AAP leaders from Delhi were running the Punjab government. He claimed that Punjab leaders did not have the authority to sign even a single file.

Asked which political party they would join, Pathanmajra said they would go with the party that would benefit Punjab. There has been speculation that the two legislators could join the BJP, though neither has confirmed such a move.

AAP Accuses BJP Of Inducting Leaders Rejected By Other Parties

The resignations drew a sharp response from the AAP, which accused the BJP of attempting to induct leaders who had left or been expelled by other parties.

Punjab AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal described the BJP as a 'kabaad di dukaan' (scrap shop), alleging that it was collecting political faces rejected elsewhere.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora also criticised the BJP in a post on X, accusing it of bringing together leaders who had been rejected by the AAP.

Referring to the allegations against Pathanmajra, Arora questioned the BJP's interest in inducting him. A rape case was registered against Pathanmajra following a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that he had misrepresented his marital status before entering into a relationship with her and marrying her in 2021 while already being married.

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He was arrested in Gwalior in March after escaping police custody in the case more than six months earlier. The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him regular bail in May.

Arora also referred to allegations that Pathanmajra had fired at Punjab Police personnel before fleeing. He said the BJP's attempts to induct such leaders showed its lack of concern for Punjab's interests.

Dhaliwal maintained that people were supporting the work of the Bhagwant Mann government and asserted that the AAP would return to power in Punjab with a massive majority in the 2027 Assembly elections.

He said the party had acted against leaders whenever they were found indulging in corruption or working against Punjab's interests.