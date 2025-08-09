Delhi Metro Site Wall Collapse Causes Road Cave-In Near Vasant Kunj, Traffic Diverted: Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Metro Site Wall Collapse Causes Road Cave-In Near Vasant Kunj, Traffic Diverted: Video

A wall collapsed at an underground construction site near Vasant Kunj, causing major traffic disruption in the area, specifically on the stretch from Fortis Hospital towards Mahipalpur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 07:32 PM (IST)

A significant traffic disruption was caused near Vasant Kunj after a portion of the Mahipalpur–Mehrauli road caved-in after the collapse of a wall at an under-construction site of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The incident took place near the D-6 area under the Masoodpur flyover,  following which the road leading towards Mahipalpur from Fortis Hospital was closed to traffic.

"There has been absolutely no damage to any men or material. The road below the Masoodpur flyover near the footpath has been barricaded as a precautionary measure. Restoration work has been started," news agency PTI quoted Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC as saying.

In view of the incident, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on X, informing commuters about the affected stretch from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, towards Mahipalpur.

As a precaution, commuters travelling from the Mehrauli side have been advised to take an alternative route via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg to reach Mahipalpur and avoid the damaged section of the road. 

Traffic police personnel have been deployed at the site to oversee the situation and guide commuters.

“Kindly follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed in the area," the advisory added.

Meanwhile, Snehlata Rathi, Residents Welfare Association (RWA) president of D-6, Vasant Kunj, took to X to raise the issue on social media. She said the cave-in has caused inconvenience to residents, and even stated that the collapsed portion of the road caused a school bus tyre to sink in.

“Road outside D6,Vasant Kunj,is blocked due to recent Jal Board/Metro work,a part of the road has collapsed, Today a schoolbus tyre sank into the collapsed road, lot of inconvinence to all, Require urgent attention and action," she wrote, sharing a video of the traffic congestion.

 

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 07:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vasant Kunj DMRC DELHI DELHI NEWS
