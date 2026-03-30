Congress MP Prashant Padole Injured After Car Hit By Truck Near Nagpur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Congress MP Prashant Padole from Maharashtra’s Bhandara met with a car accident on Monday. The incident occurred near Nagpur while he was on his way to the airport to catch a flight to Delhi. The collision was severe, leaving the car badly damaged.

Padole and his driver sustained injuries in the accident. However, no major harm or loss of life was reported. All occupants of the vehicle are said to be safe, though the car suffered significant damage.

Was Headed To Delhi For Parliament Session

The MP was travelling to attend the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi. He had left Bhandara in a private car and was heading to Nagpur airport to board a flight when a truck reportedly rammed into his vehicle. Padole suffered minor injuries to his leg but chose to prioritise his official duties. After the accident, he proceeded directly to the airport and boarded his scheduled flight to Delhi.

Following the incident, Prashant Padole shared details on social media platform X and posted a video of the damaged car. He also raised concerns over road safety, tagging Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In his post, he wrote: “If an MP is not safe, what about the public? I was heading to Delhi this morning from Bhandara to Nagpur airport in a private car. Near Nagpur, a truck hit the car hard. The vehicle was damaged, though I did not suffer serious injuries.”