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HomeCitiesCongress MP Prashant Padole Injured After Car Hit By Truck Near Nagpur

Congress MP Prashant Padole Injured After Car Hit By Truck Near Nagpur

A truck collided with his car, causing significant damage and minor injuries to Padole and his driver. Despite the incident, Padole proceeded to Delhi. He shared a video of the damaged car on X.

By : Mrityunjay Singh | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Congress MP Prashant Padole from Maharashtra’s Bhandara met with a car accident on Monday. The incident occurred near Nagpur while he was on his way to the airport to catch a flight to Delhi. The collision was severe, leaving the car badly damaged.

Padole and his driver sustained injuries in the accident. However, no major harm or loss of life was reported. All occupants of the vehicle are said to be safe, though the car suffered significant damage.

Was Headed To Delhi For Parliament Session

The MP was travelling to attend the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi. He had left Bhandara in a private car and was heading to Nagpur airport to board a flight when a truck reportedly rammed into his vehicle. Padole suffered minor injuries to his leg but chose to prioritise his official duties. After the accident, he proceeded directly to the airport and boarded his scheduled flight to Delhi.

Following the incident, Prashant Padole shared details on social media platform X and posted a video of the damaged car. He also raised concerns over road safety, tagging Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In his post, he wrote: “If an MP is not safe, what about the public? I was heading to Delhi this morning from Bhandara to Nagpur airport in a private car. Near Nagpur, a truck hit the car hard. The vehicle was damaged, though I did not suffer serious injuries.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Congress MP Prashant Padole?

Congress MP Prashant Padole was involved in a car accident on March 30 near Nagpur while en route to the airport. His car was severely damaged, but he sustained only minor injuries.

Where was Prashant Padole heading when the accident occurred?

He was travelling from Bhandara to Nagpur airport to catch a flight to Delhi to attend the Parliament session. The accident happened near Nagpur.

Were there any serious injuries or fatalities in the accident?

No major harm or loss of life was reported. While MP Padole and his driver sustained injuries, all occupants were reported to be safe.

What was Padole's response after the accident?

Despite his injuries, MP Padole proceeded to the airport and caught his flight to Delhi. He also shared details and a video of the damaged car on social media, raising road safety concerns.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Nagpur MAHARASHTRA NEWS Prashant Padole
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