HomeCitiesCM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 500 EV Buses, Delhi Tops E-Bus Chart

CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 500 EV Buses, Delhi Tops E-Bus Chart

Delhi becomes India’s top e-bus state as CM flags off 500 EVs; DTC gets ₹1,200 crore grant for employees. The government plans to increase the electric bus fleet to 7,500 by the end of 2026.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 09:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, along with BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin, on Sunday flagged off 500 new electric buses from Ramlila Maidan, taking the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet past 4,000 e-buses. With this milestone, Delhi now holds the largest registered e-bus fleet in the country, overtaking Maharashtra. The event also marked the inauguration of the Delhi–Panipat inter-state e-bus service, offering safe, environment-friendly, and convenient travel to thousands of commuters.




Green Mobility, Clean Delhi

Daily services from Delhi to Panipat start at 7:00 am, 7:30 am, 8:30 am, 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, while return services from Panipat to Delhi operate at 10:00 am, 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm, and 8:00 pm. CM Rekha Gupta said that this expansion underscores Delhi’s commitment to modern, accessible, and eco-friendly public transport.




The government plans to increase the electric bus fleet to 7,500 by the end of 2026, with a long-term goal of 14,000 buses by 2028. She highlighted that this fleet expansion aligns with a broader vision of sustainable urban mobility and pollution reduction.

Support For Employees & Pensioners

The Chief Minister also approved a ₹1,200 crore grant for the Delhi Transport Corporation. Of this, ₹1,100 crore has been allocated for salaries, pensions, and statutory dues of DTC employees and pensioners, while ₹100 crore will fund transport modernisation and advanced technology initiatives to improve traffic management and develop EV charging infrastructure.




National Recognition & Leadership

BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin praised the Delhi government for delivering results-oriented governance. He said that the addition of 500 e-buses reflects decisive leadership and commitment to the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said the new fleet and the inter-state service will modernise the city's transport system and provide safe, comfortable, and sustainable travel.

Top States With Registered E-Buses 

  • Delhi – 4,286

  • Maharashtra – 4,001 

  • Karnataka – 1,989

  • Gujarat – 1,041

  • Telangana – 875

  • Uttar Pradesh – 874

The government’s EV policy and associated initiatives aim to make Delhi a model for green mobility and modern urban transport while ensuring employee welfare and sustainable development.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new electric buses were flagged off in Delhi?

500 new electric buses were flagged off, taking the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet past 4,000 e-buses.

Does Delhi now have the largest e-bus fleet in India?

Yes, with this milestone, Delhi now holds the largest registered e-bus fleet in the country, overtaking Maharashtra.

What are the timings for the new Delhi-Panipat inter-state e-bus service?

Services from Delhi to Panipat start at 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, and return services from Panipat to Delhi run from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

What is the financial allocation for Delhi Transport Corporation?

A grant of ₹1,200 crore was approved for DTC, with ₹1,100 crore for employee/pensioner dues and ₹100 crore for modernization and infrastructure.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 09:08 PM (IST)
DELHI CM Rekha Gupta 500 EVs
