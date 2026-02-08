CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 500 EV Buses, Delhi Tops E-Bus Chart

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, along with BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin, on Sunday flagged off 500 new electric buses from Ramlila Maidan, taking the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet past 4,000 e-buses. With this milestone, Delhi now holds the largest registered e-bus fleet in the country, overtaking Maharashtra. The event also marked the inauguration of the Delhi–Panipat inter-state e-bus service, offering safe, environment-friendly, and convenient travel to thousands of commuters.





Green Mobility, Clean Delhi

Daily services from Delhi to Panipat start at 7:00 am, 7:30 am, 8:30 am, 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, while return services from Panipat to Delhi operate at 10:00 am, 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm, and 8:00 pm. CM Rekha Gupta said that this expansion underscores Delhi’s commitment to modern, accessible, and eco-friendly public transport.





The government plans to increase the electric bus fleet to 7,500 by the end of 2026, with a long-term goal of 14,000 buses by 2028. She highlighted that this fleet expansion aligns with a broader vision of sustainable urban mobility and pollution reduction.

Support For Employees & Pensioners

The Chief Minister also approved a ₹1,200 crore grant for the Delhi Transport Corporation. Of this, ₹1,100 crore has been allocated for salaries, pensions, and statutory dues of DTC employees and pensioners, while ₹100 crore will fund transport modernisation and advanced technology initiatives to improve traffic management and develop EV charging infrastructure.





National Recognition & Leadership

BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin praised the Delhi government for delivering results-oriented governance. He said that the addition of 500 e-buses reflects decisive leadership and commitment to the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said the new fleet and the inter-state service will modernise the city’s transport system and provide safe, comfortable, and sustainable travel.

Top States With Registered E-Buses

Delhi – 4,286

Maharashtra – 4,001

Karnataka – 1,989

Gujarat – 1,041

Telangana – 875

Uttar Pradesh – 874

The government’s EV policy and associated initiatives aim to make Delhi a model for green mobility and modern urban transport while ensuring employee welfare and sustainable development.