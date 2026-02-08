Dragon Pushes Back: China Dismisses US Claim of Secret Nuclear Test After Galwan Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The United States has accused China of conducting a secret nuclear test on June 22, 2020, just days after the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The allegation, made at an international disarmament forum in Geneva, has heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. While the US claims China attempted to conceal the test in violation of international commitments, Beijing has rejected the accusation, calling it a deliberate exaggeration of the so-called “China nuclear threat”.

US Claims China Hid Nuclear Test After Galwan Clash

The allegation was raised at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva by Thomas DiNanno, the US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. DiNanno said Washington had credible information that China carried out a nuclear test on June 22, 2020, shortly after the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

According to DiNanno, the Chinese military made efforts to conceal the nuclear explosion, knowing that such testing would violate commitments related to prohibited nuclear activities. He argued that China’s actions undermine global arms control norms and raise serious concerns about transparency and strategic stability.

DiNanno also contrasted China’s posture with existing arms control frameworks involving the US and Russia. He noted that American nuclear forces remain subject to treaty limits, while only a small portion of Russia’s arsenal is restricted under existing agreements. China, he added, is not covered by any such binding treaty, including the New START framework.

China Rejects Allegations, Slams US ‘Threat Narrative’

China has not directly addressed the specific allegation of a secret nuclear test. However, Beijing strongly criticised the broader US claims. Chinese Official said China had taken note of Washington’s repeated attempts to amplify what he described as a “so-called China nuclear threat”.

The Official also accused the United States of making unfounded allegations and argued that Washington remains the world’s biggest driver of nuclear arms expansion. Responding to US claims that China could possess more than 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, the Official said China had no intention of joining trilateral arms control talks with the US and Russia.

According to China, its nuclear arsenal stands at around 600 warheads-significantly lower than the estimated stockpiles of nearly 4,000 warheads each held by the US and Russia.

What Is the New START Treaty?

The New START treaty is a bilateral arms control agreement between the United States and Russia, signed in 2010 by then US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It limits both sides to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and no more than 700 deployed missiles and bombers. Originally set to expire in 2021, the treaty was extended by five years, making it valid until 2026.

The latest exchange underscores growing friction between Washington and Beijing over nuclear transparency and global arms control.