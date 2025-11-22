Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







An early-morning drive turned into a devastating tragedy at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on Friday after a 45-year-old man was run over and dragged by a speeding dumper truck. What began as a minor Fastag payment issue escalated into a fatal accident that left his family shattered and sparked outrage among commuters.

ALSO READ: Class 8 Girl Jumps To Death At Maharashtra School; Family Alleges She Was Teased By Boys

A Fastag Glitch Turns Fatal

According to police, the victim, Mubin Khan, had set out from Tijara in Alwar district at dawn to drop his friend, Puneet Kumar, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Their journey came to a halt when the Fastag scanner flagged insufficient balance, preventing the automatic deduction of the ₹95 toll fee.

Toll staff instructed Khan to park ahead, surrender his mobile phone temporarily, and pay the manual toll of ₹118 via UPI. He recharged the Fastag with ₹100 on the way back to the booth, though the update had not taken effect by the time he reached the operator’s cabin.

Moments after completing the payment and turning back toward his car, tragedy struck.

Truck Accelerates As Barrier Lifts

Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said a dumper truck entered the lane just as Khan was walking back. The instant the boom barrier lifted after deducting the truck’s toll, the driver accelerated aggressively.

Khan was knocked down immediately and pulled under the rear wheels. The truck continued moving, dragging him for nearly 200 metres. His body was mutilated beyond recognition.

The driver did not stop. Toll staff noticed a trail of blood and body parts only after the truck had sped off. CCTV cameras captured the vehicle’s Rajasthan registration number, and police say an arrest is expected soon.

Puneet Kumar, still seated in the car a short distance ahead, had no idea what had happened. He kept calling Khan to check on the delay but received no response. When he walked back towards the booth, he encountered a commotion near the lane exit, only to realise the victim was his friend.

He immediately informed the family in Tijara.

Family Devastated, Police Urge Caution

Relatives rushed to Gurugram after receiving the news. Dilshad Khan, a family member, said police advised them not to look at the body due to the extent of the injuries.

He added that Khan’s wife, Sarjeena, has been repeatedly fainting since hearing the news, and a doctor had to visit the home to stabilise her. The couple’s three children, Muskaan (20), Asif (17), and Arman (16), are struggling to comprehend the loss.

Khan, known in Tijara for his work in real estate and for being the family’s primary support system, leaves behind a vacuum the family says cannot be filled.

Case Registered; Hunt For Driver On

Khan’s brother, Ramzan Khan, filed a complaint, after which police registered an FIR under:

Section 106 (causing death by negligence)

Section 281 (rash driving)

The case is being handled by the Kherki Daula police station, and investigators say the truck driver will be arrested soon.