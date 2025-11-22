Class 8 Girl Jumps To Death At Maharashtra School; Family Alleges She Was Teased By Boys

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesClass 8 Girl Jumps To Death At Maharashtra School; Family Alleges She Was Teased By Boys

The girl jumped to death from her school building in Jalana. A Probe is underway to determine the exact reason which led the girl to take the drastic step.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 13-year-old girl studying in Class 8 died on Friday morning after she allegedly jumped from the third floor of her school building in Maharashtra's Jalna city. The student, identified as Aarohi Deepak Bidla from Mastagad, was a pupil of CTMK School.

Police officials said the incident occurred soon after school began for the day. “Soon after the morning session began at her school, Aarohi jumped from the corridor on the third floor. Teachers and school staffers immediately rushed her to a private hospital. She was later shifted to the District Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Father Says Daughter Complained Of Teasing

Aarohi’s father, Deepak Bidla, who works as a sweeper in a private hospital, said he received a call from the school about the incident. Speaking to reporters, he said Aarohi had shown no signs of distress that morning and had left for school as usual.

However, he alleged that his daughter had recently complained about some boys teasing her in class. “I told her to inform the teachers, but no action was taken,” he said.

Possible Academic Stress Under Probe

According to PTI report, teachers had called Aarohi’s parents to the school over her low academic performance. She reportedly feared the teachers might inform her grandmother, who also works at the same school as a sweeper, about her studies, which could have added to her stress.

Inspector Sandip Bharti of Sadar Bazar police station said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the suspected suicide.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are examining all possible angles, including allegations of harassment and academic pressure, to understand what led to the tragedy, Bharti said.

The case comes amid a surge in similar incidents where students have taken drastic steps due to various reasons. A 

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
