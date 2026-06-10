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HomeNewsWorldPakistan Army Suffers Major Setback As Mi-17 Crashes In PoK, 20 Soldiers Believed Onboard

Pakistan Army Suffers Major Setback As Mi-17 Crashes In PoK, 20 Soldiers Believed Onboard

Rescue and recovery teams rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. However, officials said no one survived the crash.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A Pakistan Army helicopter crashed in PoK, killing all.
  • Technical fault during take-off caused the fatal incident.
  • Around 20 soldiers believed onboard, exact numbers unconfirmed.

A Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing all those onboard, according to Pakistani media reports citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The helicopter reportedly crashed during take-off after developing a technical fault.

Rescue and recovery teams rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. However, officials said no one survived the crash.

ISPR Confirms Crash, Number Of Casualties Unclear

According to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, the military helicopter went down due to technical issues.

While the ISPR confirmed the crash and the deaths of all onboard personnel, it did not disclose the exact number of soldiers travelling in the helicopter.

A report said the final casualty figure has not yet been officially confirmed.

Around 20 Soldiers Believed To Be Onboard

The crash reportedly took place in Neelum Valley in PoK.

According to the information available, all soldiers onboard the helicopter were killed in the incident.

Reports said the Pakistani Army had deployed helicopters in the region to monitor the activities of protesters amid ongoing unrest in PoK.

It is believed that around 20 soldiers, including the pilot, were onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Second Pakistani Military Helicopter Crash In Days

The latest crash comes just two days after another Pakistani military helicopter reportedly went down in Balochistan.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions and security deployments in different parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Before You Go

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of aircraft crashed near Muzaffarabad?

A Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad in PoK. It reportedly went down due to a technical fault during take-off.

Where did the helicopter crash occur?

The crash took place near Muzaffarabad, specifically in Neelum Valley, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Were there any survivors in the helicopter crash?

No, officials confirmed that all individuals onboard the helicopter were killed. Rescue and recovery teams found no survivors.

How many people were believed to be onboard the helicopter?

It is believed that around 20 soldiers, including the pilot, were onboard. The exact casualty figure has not been officially confirmed by ISPR.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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