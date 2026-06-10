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HomeNewsIndiaMamata To Become Rajya Sabha MP? Abhishek Raises Proposal During Meeting With Rahul

Mamata To Become Rajya Sabha MP? Abhishek Raises Proposal During Meeting With Rahul

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reportedly proposed Mamata Banerjee for Rajya Sabha LoP during talks with Rahul Gandhi amid TMC unrest.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC explores strengthening position, Abhishek met Rahul Gandhi.
  • He proposed Mamata Banerjee lead opposition in Rajya Sabha.
  • Party faces internal crisis; Abhishek urged INDIA bloc unity.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership is exploring ways to reinforce its position within the opposition camp even as the party battles an escalating internal crisis. Against this backdrop, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday, with discussions reportedly focusing on opposition unity and Mamata Banerjee’s future role in national politics.

The meeting, which sources said took place at 10 Janpath, came less than 24 hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held talks with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi as opposition parties sought to strengthen coordination within the INDIA bloc.

Abhishek Floats Rajya Sabha Role For Mamata

According to sources, Abhishek Banerjee proposed that Mamata Banerjee be sent to the Rajya Sabha and subsequently projected as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.

The suggestion is being viewed as part of broader discussions aimed at consolidating opposition forces and providing a stronger national platform for Mamata Banerjee ahead of future political battles against the BJP.

While there has been no official confirmation from either the Congress or the TMC regarding the proposal, the reported move reflects ongoing efforts within the INDIA alliance to identify influential leaders capable of spearheading opposition coordination at the national level.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Proposes TMC-Congress Merger, Mamata Seeks Time To Respond: Sources

Meeting Comes Amid Deepening TMC Turmoil

The party has been hit by a string of high-profile resignations, including those of Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev. Their departures have reduced the TMC's strength in the Upper House to 11 members.

Adding to the uncertainty, a dissident camp led by MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed that nearly 20 TMC parliamentarians are exploring alignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Dastidar has since been named chief whip of the rebel faction, while Satabdi Roy has been appointed deputy leader.

ALSO READ: TMC Faces Another Jolt; Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Gives Up Rajya Sabha Seat

INDIA Bloc Unity At Centre Of Discussions

At a recent INDIA bloc meeting, Abhishek Banerjee called on opposition parties to close ranks and prioritise unity.

According to participants, he urged alliance partners to put past disagreements behind them and focus on presenting a united challenge to the BJP. He also stressed that opposition leaders should refrain from publicly criticising one another and instead concentrate on issues affecting citizens.

Before You Go

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward

Frequently Asked Questions

What was discussed during Abhishek Banerjee's meeting with Rahul Gandhi?

They reportedly discussed strengthening opposition unity. The conversation also touched upon Mamata Banerjee's potential future role in national politics.

What significant proposal did Abhishek Banerjee make regarding Mamata Banerjee?

He proposed that Mamata Banerjee be sent to the Rajya Sabha. There, she could be projected as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.

What is contributing to the current internal crisis within the TMC?

The party is facing turmoil due to high-profile resignations of MPs. Additionally, a dissident camp claims some TMC parliamentarians are considering aligning with the NDA.

How have recent resignations affected the TMC's strength in the Rajya Sabha?

The departures of Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev have reduced the TMC's strength in the Upper House to 11 members.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Trinamool COngress Mamata Banerjee
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