Delhi On High Alert: Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Threat Targeting Temple Near Red Fort

An intelligence alert has been sounded in the national capital following inputs warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort. Sources indicate that terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area.

According to intelligence inputs, key religious locations, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, are on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Possible IED Plot

Inputs suggest that the group may be planning an improvised explosive device (IED) attack, with a temple in Chandni Chowk identified as a potential target.

Sources further indicated that the outfit is allegedly seeking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and may be preparing for a major strike in India.

“Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba,” intelligence sources said.

Sources added that prominent temples across the country could be potential targets, indicating that major religious sites remain under threat perception.

Background: November 2025 Red Fort Blast

The alert comes against the backdrop of the November 10, 2025 car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed 12 lives.

The blast occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station when a car laden with explosives detonated, triggering fires in several nearby vehicles.

NIA Probe Continues

On February 13, a Special NIA court at Patiala House Court extended the investigation period in the November 2025 Delhi blast case by a further 45 days.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought a 90-day extension to complete the probe. The court has also extended the judicial custody of seven accused till March 13.