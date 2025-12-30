Explorer
'No Access To Area After March': Delhi HC Orders DMRC To Vacate Yamuna Floodplain
The Delhi High Court has directed DMRC to vacate the Yamuna floodplain by March 31, 2026, and restore the area. DMRC ordered to ensure the floodplain is restored to its original condition.
The Delhi High Court has restrained the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from continuing to occupy the Yamuna floodplain area after March 31, 2026. A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing a petition regarding DMRC operating batching plants and a casting yard in the floodplain.
This was despite clear instructions on December 11 to shift from the area. In its order dated December 22, the court expressed surprise that no action had been taken to remove the machinery and facilities. DMRC had sought an extension for dismantling the equipment.
"Considering that DMRC is engaged in a critical infrastructure-related project in the city of Delhi, i.e., the Delhi Metro and the ancillary developments, as an exception, this court deems it appropriate to grant time till March 31, 2026, for dismantling of machinery, equipment, and dismantling of the batching plants, the casting yard, etc.," the court said.
The court added that from April 1, DMRC would be restrained from using the floodplain for any of its activities.
Floodplain Must Be Restored
It also directed that after dismantling, DMRC, in consultation with the Horticulture and Forest Departments, must ensure the floodplain is restored to its original condition without debris, machinery parts, or equipment. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been instructed to file a compliance report by April 10.
During the proceedings, DMRC’s counsel said delays in dismantling were caused by GRAP restrictions, but the removal activities were expected to be completed by March 31.
