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English NewsCitiesDelhi Govt Rolls Out Winter Pollution Policy, Mandates 50% Work From Home

Delhi Govt Rolls Out Winter Pollution Policy, Mandates 50% Work From Home

Delhi notifies a permanent Winter Pollution Policy with 50% work from home, construction ban and stricter vehicle emission rules.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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  • Doubled parking, PUC checks, waste burning crackdown initiated.

The Delhi Government has notified a permanent Winter Pollution Policy that will remain in force every year from November 1 to 28 February, introducing a uniform framework to tackle seasonal air pollution. The policy mandates 50 per cent work from home for offices from 1 November, bans demolition and civil construction activities until January 31, and imposes stricter measures to curb vehicular emissions and dust pollution. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new rules consolidate multiple existing directions into a single, enforceable framework to improve compliance and air quality.

New Winter Rules

Among the key provisions is a requirement for 50 per cent of employees in offices to work from home from the beginning of November.

The policy also prohibits demolition and civil construction activities from November 1 to January 1, with the objective of reducing dust pollution during the peak pollution season.

To discourage the use of private vehicles, parking charges will be doubled from November 1, while authorities will intensify measures against open burning of waste and other sources of air pollution.

Stricter Compliance

The Government has also introduced year-round enforcement against polluting vehicles. Fuel stations will be directed to deny fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, strengthening compliance with emission norms beyond the winter months.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Master Plan brings together various existing orders into a single, comprehensive framework, making implementation simpler for government departments, institutions and residents while ensuring stricter enforcement.

She said the measures are aimed at tackling vehicular emissions, dust pollution and waste burning through coordinated action across agencies. 

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Pollution Delhi Work From Home Rekha Gupta Delhi WFH
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