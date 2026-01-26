Delhi Govt Clears RS 327 Crore Infrastructure Push For JJ Clusters On Republic Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Govt Clears RS 327 Crore Infrastructure Push For JJ Clusters On Republic Day

CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government has earmarked RS 700 crore specifically for JJ development, covering housing, health services, sanitation and welfare schemes.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Republic Day approved infrastructure projects worth RS 327 crore for Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters across the capital, with contracts for RS 144 crore already awarded. Representatives from JJ settlements were invited to the Chief Minister’s Jan Seva Sadan, where Gupta formally inaugurated the works through them. The projects focus on improving basic amenities in underserved areas, even as the government faces scrutiny over timelines and delivery. Officials said the initiative aims to accelerate upgrades in sanitation, internal roads and public facilities.

Infrastructure Push Targets Basic Amenities

According to Delhi government officials, the approved projects include public convenience complexes and cement concrete lane works across multiple JJ clusters. Administrative approval of RS 225 crore has been granted for 476 public convenience projects, of which RS 81 crore has already been awarded for 214 works. Separately, RS 102 crore has been cleared for 254 cement concrete projects, with contracts worth RS 63 crore issued for 172 sites.

Addressing JJ representatives, CM Rekha Gupta said the current administration was focused on improving living conditions in informal settlements and criticised the previous government for failing to address residents’ needs. She added that workers living in JJ clusters had contributed significantly to Delhi’s growth and said development efforts must reach the city’s most marginalised communities.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board CEO Rupesh Thakur. Several women representatives from JJ clusters were also present.

RS 700 Crore Budget For JJ Development

CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government has earmarked RS 700 crore specifically for JJ development, covering housing, health services, sanitation and welfare schemes. Officials said a broader plan is underway to improve drains, roads, toilets, parks and settlement development centres, with multiple projects inaugurated on Republic Day.

She also highlighted initiatives such as Atal Canteens and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, noting that health and nutrition services are being expanded in JJ areas.

While the government says implementation has been fast-tracked, residents and civic groups continue to flag delays and gaps in basic services across several clusters. Officials maintained that awarded projects are now moving into execution phases, with further rollouts expected in the coming months.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Republic Day Rekha Gupta DELHI
