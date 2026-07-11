Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Four-Storey Building In Majlis Park; Rescue Operation Underway

A fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in Gali No. 10 of Delhi's Majlis Park on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services.

According to officials, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire department received a call at 9:19 am.

Initial information suggests that the fire erupted on the third floor of the building. Firefighters are engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control, while rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

Further details, including the cause of the fire and whether anyone has been injured, are awaited.