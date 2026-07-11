India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDelhi: Fire Breaks Out At Four-Storey Building In Majlis Park; Rescue Operation Underway

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Four-Storey Building In Majlis Park; Rescue Operation Underway

A fire broke out in Delhi's Majlis park. No casualties reported till now. As per the initial inputs, the firestarted from the thirdfloor of four-storey building.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 10:48 PM (IST)

A fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in Gali No. 10 of Delhi's Majlis Park on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services.

According to officials, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire department received a call at 9:19 am.

Initial information suggests that the fire erupted on the third floor of the building. Firefighters are engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control, while rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

Further details, including the cause of the fire and whether anyone has been injured, are awaited.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire Rescue Operation Breaking News ABP Live Delhi Fire Updates Majilis Park
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Four-Storey Building In Majlis Park; Rescue Operation Underway
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Four-Storey Building In Majlis Park; Rescue Op Underway
Cities
'BJP Offered Rs 30 Crore, A Ministry And Statehood': Omar Abdullah's Explosive Claims
'BJP Offered Rs 30 Crore, A Ministry And Statehood': Omar Abdullah's Explosive Claims
Cities
'I Will Be Part Of Nomination': Narottam Mishra Rejects Exit Buzz After Shiv Sena (UBT) Offer
After BJP Denies Datia Ticket, Narottam Reaffirms Loyalty Despite Shiv Sena (UBT) Offer
Cities
Air India Flights To Shift To Jodhpur Airport's New Terminal From July 12. Here's What Changes!
Air India Flights To Shift To Jodhpur Airport's New Terminal From July 12
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit
PM Modi News: Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi in Auckland, Crowd Raises Slogans of Modi Modi
UP News: Lalita Gautam Case Sparks Dalit Politics Row, Parties Attack Yogi Govt Over Meerut Police Action
Punjab Politics: Channi Camp Holds Key Meeting With Bhupesh Baghel, Congress Rift Intensifies in Chandigarh
Punjab Politics: Congress Infighting Deepens, Channi Camp to Meet Bhupesh Baghel Over Raja Warring Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget