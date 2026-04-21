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HomeCitiesDelhi: 1 Lakh Fake ENO Sachets, 50K Nescafé Coffee Packets Seized From Factory

Delhi: 1 Lakh Fake ENO Sachets, 50K Nescafé Coffee Packets Seized From Factory

Police recovered three packing machines, nearly one lakh ready ENO sachets, around 50,000 counterfeit coffee sachets, about 500 kg of coffee powder, drums filled with acid, along with packaging rolls.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police busted a major fake ENO and Nescafé racket.
  • Two illegal units were raided, seizing goods worth ₹20 lakh.
  • Counterfeit sachets and harmful materials were recovered during the raid.
  • This follows a similar food adulteration case in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a major racket involved in manufacturing and supplying counterfeit ENO and fake Nescafé coffee in the national capital, officials said.

Acting on inputs, police conducted a raid in the Madhu Vihar area and uncovered two illegal units where fake ENO powder and fake Nescafé coffee were being produced and distributed in the market. During the operation, goods worth around Rs 20 lakh were seized.

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The police team recovered three packing machines, nearly one lakh ready ENO sachets, around 50,000 counterfeit coffee sachets, about 500 kg of coffee powder, drums filled with acid, along with packaging rolls, stickers, cartons and other materials used in the operation. Officials said the units were involved in large-scale production and supply of these counterfeit products, posing a serious risk to public health.

Substandard Materials Used

The accused were allegedly using substandard and potentially harmful materials to manufacture products that closely resembled branded items, making it difficult for consumers to differentiate between genuine and fake goods.

This crackdown comes just days after a shocking case of food adulteration was reported from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting growing concerns over food safety. In that case, authorities busted an illegal unit producing toxic tomato sauce using harmful chemicals instead of real ingredients. The Food Safety Department found that the sauce was being made using acids, rotten materials and banned synthetic colours, making it unsafe for consumption.

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic, Shops Gutted

Officials had seized large quantities of the adulterated sauce, which was reportedly being supplied to local eateries and street vendors. The entire stock was destroyed, and strict legal action was initiated against those involved.

Authorities say such back-to-back incidents underline the urgent need for stricter monitoring and enforcement to curb the menace of counterfeit and adulterated food products, which pose a significant threat to consumer health.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of counterfeit products were busted in Delhi?

Delhi Police's Crime Branch busted a racket manufacturing and supplying counterfeit ENO and fake Nescafé coffee in the national capital.

Where were the illegal manufacturing units located?

The illegal units were uncovered in the Madhu Vihar area of Delhi, where fake ENO powder and Nescafé coffee were being produced.

What was seized during the raid?

Goods worth around Rs 20 lakh were seized, including packing machines, counterfeit sachets of ENO and coffee, coffee powder, and packaging materials.

What risks do counterfeit products pose?

Counterfeit products are often made with substandard and potentially harmful materials, posing a serious risk to public health as they are difficult to differentiate from genuine goods.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Fake ENO Factory Fake Nescafe Coffee
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