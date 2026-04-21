Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMassive Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic, Shops Gutted

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic, Shops Gutted

A major disaster was averted as the flames did not reach a nearby CNG pump.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

A massive fire broke out at shops near a roundabout in the Crossing Republic police station area of Ghaziabad, triggering panic in the locality. The flames quickly spread and engulfed five shops while thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

Fire department officials were alerted immediately, and several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. According to initial reports, the fire started in one of the shops, and three gas cylinders exploded, causing the flames to spread rapidly to nearby establishments. The fire, which broke out around 11:30 pm, was brought under control after nearly an hour. A major disaster was averted as the flames did not reach a nearby CNG pump.

Meanwhile, even as firefighters managed to control the blaze at the shops, another fire was reported about 200 meters away in a locked flat on the 22nd floor of Ajnara Green Society. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either of the incidents.

(More details are awaited)

Related Video

BREAKING UPDATE: Bihar Power Tussle: CM Samrat Chauhary Reverses Vijay Sinha’s Orders, Sparks Internal Rift

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Ghaziabad Fire Crossing Republic Crossing Republic Fire Delhi NCR Updates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic, Shops Gutted
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic, Shops Gutted
Cities
Fire Breaks Out At Anandalok Hospital In Kolkata, Patients Evacuated
Fire Breaks Out At Anandalok Hospital In Kolkata, Patients Evacuated
Cities
Bengaluru Woman Books Hotel Room For AC Amid Heatwave, Sparks Debate
Bengaluru Woman Books Hotel Room For AC Amid Heatwave, Sparks Debate
Cities
‘Pulled My Saree, Touched My Thighs…’: Nashik TCS Victim Recounts Ordeal
‘Pulled My Saree, Touched My Thighs…’: Nashik TCS Victim Recounts Ordeal
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING UPDATE: Bihar Power Tussle: CM Samrat Chauhary Reverses Vijay Sinha’s Orders, Sparks Internal Rift
PRESS CONFERENCE: Kejriwal Backs Stalin, Slams BJP-NDA Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election Campaign Intensification
ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Jhalmuri Moment Sparks Bengal Campaign Firestorm as Modi Video Triggers BJP–TMC Clash
Breaking News: Jhalmuri Politics Heats Up in Bengal as Modi Visit Sparks Mamata vs BJP Clash
GLOBAL ALERT: US-Iran Nuclear Standoff Deepens as Uranium Issue Blocks Last-Ditch Diplomatic Breakthrough
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget