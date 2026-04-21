Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic, Shops Gutted

A massive fire broke out at shops near a roundabout in the Crossing Republic police station area of Ghaziabad, triggering panic in the locality. The flames quickly spread and engulfed five shops while thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

Fire department officials were alerted immediately, and several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. According to initial reports, the fire started in one of the shops, and three gas cylinders exploded, causing the flames to spread rapidly to nearby establishments. The fire, which broke out around 11:30 pm, was brought under control after nearly an hour. A major disaster was averted as the flames did not reach a nearby CNG pump.

Meanwhile, even as firefighters managed to control the blaze at the shops, another fire was reported about 200 meters away in a locked flat on the 22nd floor of Ajnara Green Society. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either of the incidents.

(More details are awaited)