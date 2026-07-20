Tripura DGP Found Dead Inside Police Headquarters In Agartala, Suicide Suspected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar found dead at headquarters.

Officer's death suspected suicide; authorities investigate circumstances.

Dhankar led state police since May 2025, holding senior posts.

He had distinguished career in CBI, CISF, and UN Mission.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead inside the state police headquarters in Agartala on Monday, officials said.

According to a preliminary report, the 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is suspected to have died by suicide. Authorities have not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Dhankar had been serving as the state's police chief since May 17, 2025, after holding several senior positions in the Tripura Police as well as on central deputation over the course of a distinguished career spanning more than three decades.

Veteran IPS Officer With Extensive Experience

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Dhankar held a postgraduate degree in Food Technology from the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysore. He also earned a Master's degree in Police Management from Osmania University and a postgraduate diploma in Cyber Crimes from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

In addition, he was a Certified Fraud Examiner accredited by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), United States.

He began his policing career in Tripura and served in several key assignments between 1995 and 2003, including as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Longtharai Valley, Superintendent of Police of the undivided West and South Tripura districts, Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Headquarters).

Served in CBI, CISF and UN Mission

During 2003-04, Dhankar served with the United Nations Mission in Kosovo before moving to central deputation.

Between 2005 and 2013, he served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General. After returning to Tripura, he served as Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) from 2013 to 2016.

He later returned to central deputation, serving as Inspector General, Research and Correctional Administration, at the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Inspector General (Personnel) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and as Joint Director and Additional Director in the CBI.

Dhankar also chaired the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Held Top Posts Before Becoming DGP

Dhankar was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in recognition of his contributions to policing.

He assumed charge as Additional Director General of Police, Tripura, on September 18, 2023, and was subsequently posted as Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) later that month.

On January 1, 2024, he was appointed Director General of Police (Intelligence) while also holding the additional charge of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

He took over as the Director General of Police, Tripura, on May 17, 2025.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.