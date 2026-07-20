MP Assembly Monsoon Session Begins Today; BJP To Table UCC Bill As Congress Readies Offensive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhya Pradesh assembly's monsoon session begins, significant bills planned.

Government to introduce UCC bill targeting triple talaq, polygamy.

UCC also proposes registration, punishment for unregistered live-in relationships.

Congress questions government on land scam, various public matters.

Bhopal, Jul 19 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will begin on Monday, with the BJP set to introduce the Uniform Civil Code Bill and the Congress planning to target the government over a “land scam” allegedly linked to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

A day ahead of the session, the state cabinet approved the draft UCC bill along with proposed legislations relating to labour codes, amendments to private university laws, civil defence and ease of doing business.

CM Yadav said the government would introduce and seek passage of these bills during the assembly session, scheduled from July 20 to July 24.

Appealing to all political parties to support the proposed UCC legislation, Yadav urged them to rise above partisan politics on issues of public interest.

The state cabinet on Sunday approved the draft Uniform Civil Code bill, paving the way for a common civil law that criminalises triple talaq and ‘nikah halala’, prohibits polygamy, and proposes three-month imprisonment if live-in relationships are not registered within a month.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed preparations for the session and expressed hope that it would witness meaningful debates on issues concerning public welfare. He also directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the House proceedings.

The five-day session will also take up the supplementary budget, legislative business and other government measures.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar said the Opposition would raise a host of public issues during the session.

Singhar told reporters that the Congress had drawn up a strategy to target the government over the alleged land scam involving the CM and his family, exam paper leaks, reforms in recruitment examinations, issues related to the Ken-Betwa Link Project, and other alleged scams and corruption cases.

He said the party would also raise farmers’ issues, demand an annual job calendar to ensure transparency in government recruitment, question the proposed UCC, and highlight issues concerning the rights of tribals and Dalits as well as crimes against women.

Singhar said the Opposition would back its allegations with facts and evidence and seek accountability from the government.

The Congress Legislature Party would remain united and fully prepared to hold the government accountable on every issue concerning the people, he said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)