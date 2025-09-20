Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Cuts Filming Fees, Aims To Become A Major Filmmaking Hub

Delhi Cuts Filming Fees, Aims To Become A Major Filmmaking Hub

Delhi slashes filming fees, offers subsidies under Film Policy 2022, and plans new film schools, festivals, and incentives to attract filmmakers and digital content creators.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:47 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has brought down its filming fee from Rs 75,000 to Rs 25,000 for a day, while shooting inside the Delhi Metro can cost up to Rs 3 lakh depending on the location and timing, according to an official.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has kept its base charges at Rs 10,000, while locations such as Dilli Haat (INA) and the Garden of Five Senses can now be hired for Rs 80,000 plus GST a day.

The Delhi Metro, almost synonymous with the city’s identity, remains among the costlier options, with charges ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh depending on the line, station and timings of the shoot, an official from the tourism department said.

The MCD has slashed its filming fee from Rs 75,000 a day to Rs 15,000 for eight hours and Rs 25,000 plus GST for 24 hours.

But despite the revised rates and subsidies promised under the Delhi Film Policy 2022, only 39 shoots have taken place under the scheme in the last three years, government records show.

Launched with the aim of making Delhi a filmmaking hub, the policy had announced a single-window ‘e-Film Clearance’ portal, linking 25 agencies and assuring approvals within 15 days — or faster for a fee.

"If authorities don’t respond in time, permission is automatically granted. Otherwise, reasons for the delay must be conveyed to the applicant and Delhi Tourism," he explained.

Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk continue to be the most sought-after backdrops, but officials say newer venues like Bharat Mandapam, Bansera Park, Asita Bio-Diversity Park and parts of Mehrauli Archaeological Park have potential to emerge as cinematic landmarks.

He further said that an annual Delhi Film Card priced at Rs 1 lakh is also being offered, giving production houses discounts on hotels, travel and logistics.

Yet, the official system has not found many takers. "Instead of using our channel, most filmmakers prefer to take permission privately because it involves less paperwork," a Delhi Tourism senior official said.

Since the scheme began, at least 209 applications have been filed, of which 97 have been cleared. The government had set up a Rs 30 crore Delhi Film Fund to back the policy, offering up to Rs 3 crore per film in subsidies.

The first category, performance-based funding, is for films that prominently feature Delhi, while the second supports emerging filmmakers and low-budget projects. But so far, only one film, 12th Fail, has been approved for subsidy. Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 is expected to be the next. Ad films and TV commercials do not qualify, he added.

As per official guidelines, the subsidy is points-based. Films must score at least 20 out of 40 points (44 for foreign films), depending on factors such as the number of shoot days in Delhi, screen time of its landmarks, use of local crew and overall spending in the city.

The official stressed that the policy is not only about subsidies but also about nurturing talent and positioning Delhi as a global destination.

Scholarships are being planned for students at the Film and Television Institute of India and the National School of Drama, with additional support for start-ups in animation and VFX. New film schools are also on the drawing board.

Delhi tourism’s budget has been increased by 77 per cent to Rs 117 crore for 2025-26, with plans to showcase the city at international festivals. A Delhi International Film Festival and annual Film Excellence Awards are also being lined up to honour talent.

The policy has also extended its scope to digital content by including OTT projects in its incentive structure — though only those complying with central regulations. It also carries provisions against piracy and illegal screenings, he said.

Going forward, officials said the target is to triple the number of application clearances within 30 days. "In 2024, five applications were cleared within the stipulated time. For 2025-26, we are aiming at 15, and the number of applications received under e-film clearance is expected to double from 10 to 20," he said.

"Delhi hopes to shed its stooge status and compete with Mumbai and Hyderabad as a filmmaking hotspot. We understand the challenges but are hopeful the numbers will rise once the system stabilises," the Delhi tourism official added.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:47 PM (IST)

