Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hosts Outreach Programme For Slum Dwellers On Republic Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hosted an outreach programme for slum residents at the Chief Minister’s residence on the occasion of Republic Day.

As part of the initiative, the Chief Minister invited residents of slum settlements for lunch at the official residence. The event was aimed at engaging directly with members of the community on the national holiday.

Sources said that other leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may also participate in the programme.

In her first address at the Delhi state Republic Day function on Sunday, CM Rekha Gupta said the national capital must emerge as the country’s strongest economic hub.

Speaking at the event held at Chhatrasal Stadium, Gupta said the proposed India–European Union trade agreement, which may be announced this week, could significantly benefit Delhi by providing the city’s MSME sector access to nearly 4.5 million consumers across EU nations.

The Delhi state Republic Day celebrations are traditionally held on January 25 each year.

Highlighting her government’s work over the past 11 months, Gupta outlined initiatives across healthcare, education, infrastructure, ease of doing business, social welfare, transportation and rural development. She said that under the ‘Safe City Project’, the Delhi government plans to install 10,000 advanced CCTV cameras across the city.

Referring to healthcare reforms, Gupta said that since the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi, around 6.5 lakh people have been registered, with over 30,000 beneficiaries availing of its services so far. She added that more than 300 Ayushman Arogya health centres have been established in the city.

The chief minister said her government aims to transform Delhi into a “capital of ideas” through its startup policy. She added that a memorandum of understanding signed with the Reserve Bank of India would help ensure uninterrupted funding for development projects.

Gupta said special focus is being given to rural areas of the national capital, with Rs 1,700 crore allocated for development works, while Rs 700 crore has been earmarked for improving civic infrastructure in slum clusters.

She said the government is also addressing long-pending issues such as cleaning the Yamuna, managing garbage dumps and reducing pollution in a planned manner.

Appealing for public participation, Gupta urged citizens to support the government’s initiatives for city development. She also called on private establishments to adopt solar energy, rainwater harvesting and decentralised sewage treatment plants.

The chief minister further encouraged people to switch to clean-fuel vehicles and use public transport to contribute towards achieving a “clean and green Delhi”.