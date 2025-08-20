Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP

The man who attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her Civil Line residence first approached her, presented some papers, and suddenly held her hand. The man later tried to pull her towards him, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said.

"During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her; she is a strong woman," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva says, "During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little… pic.twitter.com/r2FiC9ADej — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

Rekha Gupta Suffers Light Blow To Head

The chief minister suffered a light blow to her head. The Delhi BJP chief refused the news of the CM being slapped. "The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs," he added.