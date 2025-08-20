New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Bhanuben, mother of Rajesh Khimji, who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, said that her son acted out of his love for dogs. She appealed to the Chief Minister for forgiveness, explaining that her family is poor. She shared that Rajesh, a rickshaw driver, was upset after seeing videos of dogs being taken away in Delhi and had left home, saying he was going to Ujjain.

Speaking to ANI, Bhanuben said, "My son did this out of his love for dogs. I appeal to the CM that my son should be forgiven; we are poor people." "He is a devotee of Mahadev. He left home saying that he was going to Ujjain. He visits there at least once a month. I don't know when he went from Ujjain to Delhi. Yesterday, his father called him to ask when he was coming back.

He told his father that he is in Delhi regarding the dogs. After saying this, he hung up the phone. He was agitated after he saw a video on social media showing dogs in Delhi being taken away. He did not eat after seeing those videos. He drives a rickshaw, and has a wife and son," she added.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage shows Rajesh Khimji surveying Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh (personal) residence on August 19, a day before he attacked her during a Jan Sunvai. The police have arrested the man following the incident.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana said that the attack on the Delhi Chief Minister might be a planned conspiracy because the attacker took photos of her residence. He said the police will look into it and that the CM is getting treatment.

"It seems to be a conspiracy because of the way the person was doing a recce using his phone camera and had photos of the CM's residence. The police will explain that if it was politically motivated, and will investigate the matter. The CM is undergoing treatment, and she would not stop her work," Khurana said. BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay also spoke on the matter and said that her work for the city will continue. He added that the public and authorities will not forgive the attack.

"The Chief Minister is alright. Nobody can stop the CM's work for the progress of Delhi. This attack will not be forgiven by the public and the agencies," Upadhyay said.

