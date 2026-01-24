Delhi Cafe Shooting: Man Killed, Accused Posts Instagram Confession Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A late-night shooting inside a cafe in North East Delhi has reportedly left a 24-year-old man dead, with the accused later posting a video on Instagram allegedly confessing to the crime and claiming it was driven by a personal grudge.

The incident took place on January 23 at Mr King Lounge and Cafe in the Maujpur area. According to a report by India Today, police received information about the firing around 10.28 pm and immediately rushed a team to the spot.

Confession Video Posted, Later Deleted

Hours after the shooting, a video began circulating on social media in which the accused allegedly admitted to killing the victim. Shot against a dark background and believed to have been recorded at night, the clip shows the accused calmly confessing to the murder and attributing it to an old personal dispute.

“I killed Faizan over a personal grudge. My father had no role in it, and neither my family nor my friends were involved. I did not do this at anyone’s behest, and there was no money involved. He had me four-five months ago, so I took his life,” the accused can be heard saying in the video.

The video was posted from the Instagram handle ‘moinqureshiii_’ and was later deleted.

Victim Shot Multiple Times: Family

According to an NDTV report, the victim’s brother, identified as Salman, alleged that Faizan was hit by three bullets - one passing through his head and two striking his chest.

He also claimed there was a cut mark on Faizan’s hand, indicating a possible struggle before he was shot.

Both NDTV and India Today identified the victim as Faizan alias Fazzi (24), son of Sehroj Alam and a resident of JMC Welcome.

Dispute Over Motive

In the video, the accused denied any financial motive and repeatedly stated that his father, family members and friends were not involved in the crime.

Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the video and examining it as part of the investigation.

The victim’s family, however, has raised questions over the motive behind the killing. Faizan’s brother alleged that the murder had a financial angle and demanded the arrest of both the accused and his father, India Today reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that all angles, including the family’s claims and the confession video, are being examined.