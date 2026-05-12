Delhi Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Heatwave To Grip West India

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a respite from heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting light rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in the national capital amid changing weather patterns in several parts of north India.

According to the IMD, cloudy skies are expected to persist in Delhi on Tuesday, with chances of light rain in isolated areas accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

The weather department said the maximum temperature in the capital is likely to decline by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the next three days before rising again by 3-5 degrees Celsius later in the week.

The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR on Monday is expected to remain between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said wind speeds during thunderstorms may range between 40 and 50 kmph and could reach up to 60 kmph during gusts.

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No Major Temperature Change In Last 24 Hours

According to IMD observations, there was no significant change in Delhi’s maximum and minimum temperatures during the past 24 hours, though the minimum temperature recorded a slight rise of around 1-2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature remained between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum hovered around 37 degrees Celsius.

South-easterly winds blew across the capital at speeds of 15-20 kmph during the period.

The weather office stated that skies are likely to remain cloudy with brief spells of sunshine during the morning hours. Very light rain may occur before morning or afternoon along with thunderstorms.

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IMD Advises Caution During Thunderstorms

The weather department has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity and avoid standing in open areas or under trees because of the risk posed by lightning and falling branches.

People have also been advised to unplug electrical appliances during lightning activity to avoid electrical accidents.

Farmers have been urged to move harvested crops to safer places to prevent damage from rainfall and strong winds.

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Rain Forecast For Several States, Heatwave Likely In West India

Apart from Delhi, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Karnataka between May 14 and May 17.

Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are also expected in parts of northwest India between May 11 and May 15, while hailstorms may occur in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and western Madhya Pradesh for the next four to five days.

Stormy weather also caused damage in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night, with reports of roofs being blown away and trees and crops damaged in several areas.