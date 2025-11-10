'Extremely Heartbreaking': Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Oppn React To Delhi Blast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Blast: A powerful explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening has sparked outrage and alarm across the political spectrum, with the opposition calling for accountability and transparency in the probe. At least ten people have died and many more have been injured after what officials suspect may have been an Improvised Explosive Device.

The blast ignited a fire that damaged several vehicles, prompting a massive emergency response and a security lockdown in the area.

Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition Response

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reacted on X (formerly Twitter), calling the incident deeply distressing. He wrote, "The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful." Emphasising solidarity with the victims, he added, "In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured."

दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए कार विस्फोट की ख़बर बेहद दर्दनाक और चिंताजनक है। इस दुखद हादसे में कई निर्दोष लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



इस दुख की घड़ी में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ खड़ा हूं और उनको अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 10, 2025

Other Opposition Voices React

Opposition leaders across states also expressed shock. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured."

Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 10, 2025

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal echoed the sentiments, saying, "Deeply shocked by the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi. The culprits behind this heinous act must be swiftly brought to justice — no mercy for those plotting terror."

I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy… pic.twitter.com/KyqfIOOoOQ — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 10, 2025

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted minutes after the news broke, calling the developments “extremely alarming.” In a post on X, he said, "The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. It is reported that some people have also lost their lives in it, which is extremely tragic. The police and government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there is any larger conspiracy behind it. Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated."

Investigation Underway Amid Heightened Security

Officials confirmed that several of the injured were rushed to LNJP Hospital. Sources told ANI, “Multiple injured have been brought in due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station.” Police teams, including the Special Cell, have sealed the area and placed it on high alert while forensic experts examine the site.

According to the Fire Department, the initial call reported a blast inside a parked car. “A car caught fire, followed by a blast that damaged three to four other vehicles. A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot,” officials said. Emergency teams continue to work to prevent flare-ups as the investigation into the exact nature of the blast intensifies.